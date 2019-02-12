Women's hockey: Princeton's Maggie Connors tops our stars of the week

These are the top performers in women's college hockey for the week of Feb. 4-10.

1. Maggie Connors, Princeton

The freshman forward led the nation with a seven-point week, averaging 3.50 points per game. She scored five goals and two assists as Princeton swept the weekend and won the Ivy League title. At Brown she scored four goals, including the game winner, and had one assist. She is the first Princeton player since Kim Pearce in 2006 to have a five-point game. The next day she scored a goal and an assist in a win at Yale. She finished with a +5 on-ice rating.

2. Lindsay Reed, Harvard

The New Vernon, New Jersey native was the first Crimson goalie to post 50+ saves since Nov. 2016, recording 52 to help Harvard defeat No. 7 Boston College for the first time since Feb. 2015. Her efforts catapulted Harvard to its first Beanpot Championship appearance since 2015 and 29th in program history. Reed returned on Saturday posting a solid performance at Rensselaer to extend Harvard's win streak to five and unbeaten streak to six, good for third in the NCAA.

3. Sammy Davis, Boston University

The Pembroke, Mass. native racked up five points on three goals and two assists last week in two games. She netted two third-period goals in a 7-1 win over Holy Cross on Saturday. Last Tuesday, she notched a goal and set up the game-tying goal in the third period of a 3-3 tie against third-ranked Northeastern in the Beanpot semifinals. No league player had more goals, points, or a better plus/ minus rating (+3) than Davis, who reached the 20-goal mark for the first time on Saturday.

