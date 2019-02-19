Women's hockey stars of the week: Merrimack's Katelyn Rae joins exclusive company with six-point game

Here are the top performers in women's hockey from the past week (Feb. 11-17):

1. Katelyn Rae, Merrimack

The Courtice, Ontario, native became just the fourth player in Women’s Hockey East history to record six points in a single game, posting two goals and four assists in a 7-1 win over UConn on Friday. Her outburst helped Merrimack go 1-0-1 last weekend to secure a playoff position and remain in contention for home ice in the WHEA quarterfinals. She now has a team-leading 38 points on 23 goals and 15 assists this season.

2. Terra Lanteigne, RIT

The junior netminder had another tremendous two-game set for RIT, as the Tigers went 1-0-1 against Syracuse in a home-and-home series. Lanteigne posted consecutive games with 40-plus saves. Lanteigne started with 40 saves in a 1-0 shutout victory on Friday, then posted 43 saves on Saturday to preserve a 1-1 tie with the Orange. They were the eighth and ninth 40-save games of the season for Lanteigne, including her fifth in the last seven games. She now has a .943 save percentage and 2.05 goals-against average on the season.



3. Shae Labbe, Colgate

The senior forward led the charge for the Raiders in Hamilton with a six-point weekend. The Calgary, Alberta, native scored Colgate's first goal on both evenings, which turned into the game-winning goal Saturday in Colgate's 4-0 win over Brown. She added three assists Friday for her second career four point game and the first of the season. She also finished the weekend with a +3 rating. On the season, she is second on the team in scoring with 40 points on 15 goals and 25 assists.

