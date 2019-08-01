2020 Women’s Frozen Four tickets on sale Aug. 2

BOSTON — The NCAA and Boston University Athletics have announced that all-session tickets for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Agganis Arena will go on sale on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. ET at NCAA.com/tickets.

The two semifinal contests will take place on Friday, March 20, while the national championship game is scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

All-session tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children, seniors, students with a valid ID and active-duty or retired members of the military with a valid ID. Discounted group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact the Agganis Arena ticket office at 617-353-GOBU (4628), option #2.

This will be the second time that BU and Agganis Arena will host the Women’s Frozen Four, having also done so in 2009.