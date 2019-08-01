TRENDING:

2019 FBS preseason Coaches Poll

March Madness: 20 predictions for the 2020 NCAA tournament

15 best places to watch NCAA softball

icehockey-women-nc flag

Boston University Athletics | August 1, 2019

2020 Women’s Frozen Four tickets on sale Aug. 2

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

BOSTON The NCAA and Boston University Athletics have announced that all-session tickets for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Agganis Arena will go on sale on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. ET at NCAA.com/tickets.

The two semifinal contests will take place on Friday, March 20, while the national championship game is scheduled for Sunday, March 22.

SEE THE WINNERS: Championship history

All-session tickets are $40 for adults and $25 for children, seniors, students with a valid ID and active-duty or retired members of the military with a valid ID. Discounted group tickets are available for groups of 10 or more. For more information, contact the Agganis Arena ticket office at 617-353-GOBU (4628), option #2.

This will be the second time that BU and Agganis Arena will host the Women’s Frozen Four, having also done so in 2009.

Clarification to video review rule approved in ice hockey

Offsides, too many players on the ice to be reviewed by coach’s challenges only.
READ MORE

Ice hockey rules committee proposes clarification to video review

The NCAA Men’s and Women’s Ice Hockey Rules Committee proposed that all video reviews for offsides or too many players on the ice infractions be coach’s challenges only.
READ MORE

Jennifer Flowers named WCHA Vice President and Women's Commissioner

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association today named Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Flowers as its next Vice President and Women’s League Commissioner. Flowers will begin her duties in July.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships