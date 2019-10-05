WATCH: Wisconsin women’s hockey player scores first goal with her dad on the radio call

Friday night, in their first home game of the year, Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team unveiled their championship banner from the 2019 season and blew out Penn State 7-0.

But for Wisconsin play-by-play radio announcer Brian Posick, the highlight of the night came with 5:35 left in the first period.

RELIVE 2019: Wisconsin wins 2019 NC women's hockey championship

Badgers junior Maddie Posick collected a pass at center ice, carried the puck across the blue line and snapped a wrister past the Penn State goalie for the first goal of her career.

The emotion in Brian's call may have betrayed the fact that he had a unique interest in the goal — Maddie happens to be his daughter.

Watch the fantastic goal and call below:

ICYMI, Maddie Posick scored her first goal as a Badger tonight with her dad on the TV call! #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/60R1Sb2veT — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) October 5, 2019

Maddie Posick tallied 21 shots in her first two seasons with the Badgers, but had yet to find the back of the net before Friday.

RANKINGS: Women's hockey

After the game, Maddie was surrounded by media in the locker room as she talked about the breakthrough moment, and how her cage hit her teeth during her celebration. One of the reporters, Brian, nagged the junior for not wearing her mouthguard.

“See, dad, it wasn’t my fault,” she said, before conceding. “I should be wearing one.”

#Badgers @maddieposick had a lot to smile about netting her first collegiate goal tonight! pic.twitter.com/6l6uCRVV1F — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) October 5, 2019

A (non-related) reporter asked Maddie if she had seen the video of the call yet.

“My sister showed it to me,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed with emotions. I just teared up right away. I couldn’t even look at the video, I just had to hear his voice. Hearing him say Posick is making me choked up now. It’s incredible.”

