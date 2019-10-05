NEED TO KNOW:

👀 Week 6 college football scores

🐊 SEC volleyball preview: No. 12 Florida vs. No. 15 Kentucky 😺

😱 Dad calls daughter's first college hockey goal

icehockey-women-nc flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | October 5, 2019

WATCH: Wisconsin women’s hockey player scores first goal with her dad on the radio call

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Friday night, in their first home game of the year, Wisconsin’s women’s hockey team unveiled their championship banner from the 2019 season and blew out Penn State 7-0.

But for Wisconsin play-by-play radio announcer Brian Posick, the highlight of the night came with 5:35 left in the first period.

RELIVE 2019: Wisconsin wins 2019 NC women's hockey championship

Badgers junior Maddie Posick collected a pass at center ice, carried the puck across the blue line and snapped a wrister past the Penn State goalie for the first goal of her career.

The emotion in Brian's call may have betrayed the fact that he had a unique interest in the goal — Maddie happens to be his daughter.

Watch the fantastic goal and call below:

Maddie Posick tallied 21 shots in her first two seasons with the Badgers, but had yet to find the back of the net before Friday.

RANKINGS: Women's hockey

After the game, Maddie was surrounded by media in the locker room as she talked about the breakthrough moment, and how her cage hit her teeth during her celebration. One of the reporters, Brian, nagged the junior for not wearing her mouthguard. 

“See, dad, it wasn’t my fault,” she said, before conceding. “I should be wearing one.”

A (non-related) reporter asked Maddie if she had seen the video of the call yet.

“My sister showed it to me,” she said. “I’m just overwhelmed with emotions. I just teared up right away. I couldn’t even look at the video, I just had to hear his voice. Hearing him say Posick is making me choked up now. It’s incredible.”

 

NCAA women's hockey star Krissy Wendell headed to the US Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Minnesota star Krissy Wendell is headed to the United States Hockey Hall of Fame.
READ MORE

2020 Women’s Frozen Four tickets on sale Aug. 2

The NCAA and Boston University Athletics have announced that all-session tickets for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four at Agganis Arena will go on sale on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. ET at NCAA.com/tickets.
READ MORE

Clarification to video review rule approved in ice hockey

Offsides, too many players on the ice to be reviewed by coach’s challenges only.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners

Championships