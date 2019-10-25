Women's college hockey: Providence stuns No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team defeated No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0, on Friday, Oct. 25 at Schneider Arena. Hayley Lunny (Bedford, N.Y.) scored the game-winner 3:18 into the second period. Providence handed Northeastern their first loss of the season.



GAME FLOW & NOTES

-The first period ended scoreless after a back-and-forth 20 minutes. Northeastern outshot the Friars 9-6 in the period as Clare Minnerath (Sartell, Minn.) picked up nine saves.

- The Huskies nearly took the lead with eight minutes remaining in the period. Skylar Fontaine of Northeastern re-directed a shot off the skate of a defender and into the net but the goal was reviewed and the play was deemed offsides.

- Hayley Lunny (Bedford, N.Y.) gave Providence a 1-0 lead 3:18 into the second period of play. Maureen Murphy (Buffalo, N.Y.) backhanded the puck off the boards to Whitney Dove (Port Moody, British Columbia) at the right point. Dove played the puck over the defense and Lunny stuffed it home on the left post.

ICYMI: Lunny's second goal of the season hands the Friars the lead early in the second period!#GoFriars pic.twitter.com/OjkPvxFE2t — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) October 25, 2019

- The goal marked Lunny's second of the season and 13th of her career. Murphy earned her third assist of the season, while Dove picked up her team-high sixth assist.

- Both sides entered the third period scoreless on the power play. Northeastern had two opportunities compared to Providence's one.

- Providence threatened for an insurance goal with 6:20 remaining but Murphy put her shot off the pipe for the second time in the period.

- Minnerath earned her first shutout of the season and second of her career. She recorded a career-high 33 saves in the victory. Providence's shutout was the first of the season and first since March 1, 2019 when the Friars defeated Merrimack at home, 2-0.

-This marked Providence's first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 23, 2019 when the team defeated No. 8 Boston University on the road.