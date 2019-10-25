Men's Soccer:

NEW

Committee reveals top 16 teams

😱 Must-watch plays of the week

Scores

Schedule

🏆 2019 College Cup info

icehockey-women-nc flag

Providence Athletics | October 25, 2019

Women's college hockey: Providence stuns No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's hockey team defeated No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0, on Friday, Oct. 25 at Schneider Arena. Hayley Lunny (Bedford, N.Y.) scored the game-winner 3:18 into the second period. Providence handed Northeastern their first loss of the season.



GAME FLOW & NOTES

-The first period ended scoreless after a back-and-forth 20 minutes. Northeastern outshot the Friars 9-6 in the period as Clare Minnerath (Sartell, Minn.) picked up nine saves.

TOP 10: Check out the latest women's college hockey rankings right here

- The Huskies nearly took the lead with eight minutes remaining in the period. Skylar Fontaine of Northeastern re-directed a shot off the skate of a defender and into the net but the goal was reviewed and the play was deemed offsides.

- Hayley Lunny (Bedford, N.Y.) gave Providence a 1-0 lead 3:18 into the second period of play. Maureen Murphy (Buffalo, N.Y.) backhanded the puck off the boards to Whitney Dove (Port Moody, British Columbia) at the right point. Dove played the puck over the defense and Lunny stuffed it home on the left post.

- The goal marked Lunny's second of the season and 13th of her career. Murphy earned her third assist of the season, while Dove picked up her team-high sixth assist.

- Both sides entered the third period scoreless on the power play. Northeastern had two opportunities compared to Providence's one.

CAN'T MISS: Minnesota defeats Robert Norris 4-3 in overtime thriller

- Providence threatened for an insurance goal with 6:20 remaining but Murphy put her shot off the pipe for the second time in the period.

- Minnerath earned her first shutout of the season and second of her career. She recorded a career-high 33 saves in the victory. Providence's shutout was the first of the season and first since March 1, 2019 when the Friars defeated Merrimack at home, 2-0.

-This marked Providence's first win over a ranked opponent since Feb. 23, 2019 when the team defeated No. 8 Boston University on the road.

College basketball: 9 sophomores who could make a big impact this upcoming season

These are the sophomores who could become household names by the end of the college basketball season.
READ MORE

College basketball rankings: Andy Katz's Power 36 following the NBA draft

Andy Katz breaks down the top 36 projected teams for the 2019-2020 men's basketball season.
READ MORE

NCAA hockey Frozen Four 2019 : Minnesota Duluth shuts out UMass to repeat as national champion

The 2019 NCAA men's ice hockey tournament began on Thursday with semifinal action. Minnesota Duluth beat Providence to advance to the championship, while UMass defeated Denver in overtime. The Duluth Bulldogs then topped UMass for the national title.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners