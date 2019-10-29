Men's Soccer:

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | October 29, 2019

Women's college hockey: Vermont's Sini Karajalainen leads 3 stars of the week

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Here are the top performers from the week of Oct. 21-28 in women's college hockey:

1 - Sini Karajalainen, Vermont 

The sophomore defenseman tied for the nation’s lead in points last week, as she posted an NCAA-best six points on one goal and five assists for Vermont. The Posio, Finland native helped the Catamounts to a 1-0-1 weekend at Merrimack, including assisting on all four goals in Friday’s 4-4 tie. In addition, she became the first Catamount to record four assists in a single game during the program’s Division I era. She also added the game-winning goal in Saturday's 6-2 triumph.

Karjalainen

2 - Lindsay Browning, Cornell

The Penfield, New York native was spectacular in her first action of the season, sending aside all 35 shots that came her way in the two games against No. 8 Robert Morris. She is the first Cornell goaltender to open the season with a shutout since 2007 after making 19 saves in a 6-0 victory. On Saturday, she stopped all 16 Colonials’ shots for the third shutout of her career.

Cornell goalie

RANKINGS: USCHO.com rankings | Championship history | Highlights 

3 - Elle Hartje, Yale

The freshman forward (Fr. - Detroit, Mich.) began her collegiate career with a bang, netting a hat trick in her first-ever game for the Bulldogs in route to a 9-2 win. She followed it up with another goal and an assist in Saturday 5-1 win. The Detroit, Mich. native finished the weekend with six points on four goals and two assists and a +8 rating.

Elle Hartje

Women's college hockey: Providence stuns No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0

The Providence Friars women's hockey team upset No. 3 Northeastern 1-0 on Friday, Oct. 25.
Women's hockey: Minnesota defeats Robert Morris 4-3 in overtime thriller

The second-ranked Minnesota women's hockey team defeated the Robert Morris Colonials 4-3 in overtime on Friday, Oct. 11.
WATCH: Wisconsin women’s hockey player scores first goal with her dad on the radio call

Wisconsin junior Maddie Posick scored the first goal of her career Friday night. Her dad, Brian, happened to be on the play-by-play for a fantastic call.
