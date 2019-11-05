Women's college hockey: Jaycee Gebhard earns top star in leading Robert Morris to a sweep of Penn State

Here are the top performers from the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 in women's college hockey:

1 – Jaycee Gebhard, Robert Morris

Robert Morris Athletics

The Plenty, Saskatchewan native powered the Colonials' attack in a conference-opening weekend sweep of Penn State, factoring in on eight of 10 goals scored. In Friday’s contest, Gebhard registered three assists in a 5-2 victory. Her five-point effort on Saturday (1g, 4a) was her second such performance of the season, as she contributed to every Robert Morris goal in the 5-0 shutout. The senior forward now ranks third in the nation with 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists.

2 – Kelly Browne, Boston College

Boston College Athletics

The Burlington, Massachusetts native scored a nation-leading five goals last weekend, including a four-goal outing in Boston College’s 5-2 win over New Hampshire on Friday night. Her four-goal explosion included the game-winning strike over the Wildcats and a power-play tally. In Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Providence she added another goal. The sophomore added 22 faceoff wins and 10 shots on goal in a weekend sweep for the Eagles.

3 – Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota

Minnesota Atheltics

The junior forward led Minnesota with four points on two goals and two assists as the Gophers took five of six WCHA points from top-ranked Wisconsin at home last weekend. In Minnesota’s 4-2 win in game one, Zumwinkle scored the go-ahead goal for the Gophers, making it 2-1 midway through the second period, and netted the eventual game-winner with her 11th goal of the season. In the team’s 2-2 overtime tie in game two, Zumwinkle assisted both of Minnesota’s goals; as she led all players with eight shots on goal. The Excelsior, Minnesota native is on a team-best six-game point streak, and she leads Minnesota with eight multi-point games on the season. She has had two points in each of the Gophers' last four games.

