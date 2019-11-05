TRENDING:

Mark Bedics, NCAA.com | November 5, 2019

Women's college hockey: Jaycee Gebhard earns top star in leading Robert Morris to a sweep of Penn State

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Here are the top performers from the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 4 in women's college hockey:

1 – Jaycee Gebhard, Robert Morris

Robert Morris Athletics Jaycee Gebhard earned top star in women's college hockey.

The Plenty, Saskatchewan native powered the Colonials' attack in a conference-opening weekend sweep of Penn State, factoring in on eight of 10 goals scored. In Friday’s contest, Gebhard registered three assists in a 5-2 victory. Her five-point effort on Saturday (1g, 4a) was her second such performance of the season, as she contributed to every Robert Morris goal in the 5-0 shutout. The senior forward now ranks third in the nation with 22 points on seven goals and 15 assists.

UPSET: How Providence stunned No. 3 Northeastern, 1-0

2 – Kelly Browne, Boston College

Boston College Athletics Kelly Browne has a five-goal weekend for Boston College women's hockey.

The Burlington, Massachusetts native scored a nation-leading five goals last weekend, including a four-goal outing in Boston College’s 5-2 win over New Hampshire on Friday night. Her four-goal explosion included the game-winning strike over the Wildcats and a power-play tally. In Saturday’s 5-2 victory over Providence she added another goal. The sophomore added 22 faceoff wins and 10 shots on goal in a weekend sweep for the Eagles.

RANKINGS:  USCHO top 10 


3 – Grace Zumwinkle, Minnesota

Minnesota Atheltics Grace Zumwinkle led Minnesota to victory over Wisconsin women's hockey last weekend.

The junior forward led Minnesota with four points on two goals and two assists as the Gophers took five of six WCHA points from top-ranked Wisconsin at home last weekend. In Minnesota’s 4-2 win in game one, Zumwinkle scored the go-ahead goal for the Gophers, making it 2-1 midway through the second period, and netted the eventual game-winner with her 11th goal of the season. In the team’s 2-2 overtime tie in game two, Zumwinkle assisted both of Minnesota’s goals; as she led all players with eight shots on goal. The Excelsior, Minnesota native is on a team-best six-game point streak, and she leads Minnesota with eight multi-point games on the season. She has had two points in each of the Gophers' last four games.
 

