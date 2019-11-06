Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts wins women's hockey National Player of the Month Award

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wisconsin’s Daryl Watts has been named the Women’s Hockey Commissioners’ Association National Player of the Month for September/October 2019 after leading the nation in points (28). Watts enjoyed a great first month for Wisconsin, scoring in her first seven games as a Badger, which matched the school record for the longest goal streak to start a season.

Watts led the NCAA during October in points with 28, assists with 19, power-play points (13) and power-play assists (10), and ranked second in the NCAA with nine goals behind only her linemate Sophie Shirley (Saskatoon, Sask.) Watts had an impressive 13 power-play points as Wisconsin led the country in the power play with a .487 clip.

Watts tallied a point in nine of the Badgers’ 10 games in October and led Wisconsin to a 10-0- 0 start, marking only the third time in school history the Badgers have enjoyed a 10-0- 0 start. Watts’ best game as a Badger came against Penn State when she enjoyed a five-point night (1g-4a).

Boston College’s Hannah Bilka earned the WHCA Rookie of the Month honors after averaging 1.75 points per game in the first eight collegiate games in September and October.

Bilka finished the first month of the season with a Hockey East-leading 10 goals and four assists for 14 points, both most among her first-year peers. Among all skaters, her 14 points sat second in the league and tied for ninth in the nation. Bilka had three game-winning goals, tied for tops in the country and was a plus-11, second overall among all Hockey East forwards.

Nationally, Bilka led or tied for first nationally among freshmen in points (14), goals (10), power-play goals (4), power-play points (5), game-winning goals (3), short-handed goals (1), hat tricks (1), and shots on goal (37).

The Coppell, Texas native was named Hockey East Player of the Week on Oct. 7 after pouring in five goals and adding an assist for six points in a two-game weekend. The weekend included a four-goal game at that saw the rookie score the game-winning goal, a power-play goal, and a short-handed goal. She also collected Rookie of the Week honors on Oct. 28.

Her 14 points helped the fifth-ranked Eagles begin the year on a 10-game undefeated streak (9-0-1).

Wisconsin’s Kristen Campbell (Brandon, Man.) started her senior season strong with a 9-0-0 record in net for Wisconsin, collecting National Goaltender of the Month honors for her efforts. Her nine wins led the NCAA in October while her three shutouts also paced the country.

Campbell posted a .944 save percentage, which led the WCHA and ranked No. 8 in the NCAA while her 0.87 GAA was the second-best mark in the country.

Campbell earned a pair of wins against No. 8/8 Ohio State, leading No. 1/1 Wisconsin to a 10-0- 0 start, marking only the third time in school history the Badgers have started a season 10-0-0.