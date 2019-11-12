Hear from Evansville coach after win over Kentucky

Mark Bedics, NCAA.com | November 12, 2019

Women's college hockey: UConn's Natalie Snodgrass leads three stars of the week

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Here are the top performers from the week of Nov. 5-11 in women's college hockey:

UConn Athletics Natalie Snodgrass, UConn

 1 – Natalie Snodgrass, UConn

The Eagan, Minnesota, native tallied six points en route to helping the Huskies to a 2-0-0 week. Snodgrass racked up two goals and three assists in UConn’s dominating 7-0 win over Brown Tuesday night, then added a second period goal in the Huskies 5-2 win over fifth-ranked Boston College Saturday afternoon. Overall, the junior forward leads UConn in total points (12) and is tied for the team lead in assists with eight helpers.

Harvard Athletics 2 – Anne Bloomer, Harvard

2 – Anne Bloomer, Harvard

The sophomore forward put together a five-point (3G, 2A) weekend for Harvard, helping the team move to 5-0-0 on the season. In Friday’s 6-2 win over No. 7 Princeton, the Chicago native scored a pair of goals and added an assist. She followed it up with a clutch goal on Saturday, scoring the game-winner against Quinnipiac in overtime to cap off the weekend. In the season’s four games she now has seven points on five goals and two assists.

Yale Athletics Tera Hofmann, Yale

3 – Tera Hofmann, Yale

The Toronto, Ontario, native did not allow a goal all weekend, extending her shutout streak to three full games and 228 minutes over the last four games. The Bulldog senior netminder stopped 17 shots against Union on Friday, and another 15 in Saturday’s win over RPI, helping Yale improve to 5-1 on the young season. In the four games she has played this season, Hofmann has a 4-0 record with a 0.26 goals-against average and a .983 save percentage.

