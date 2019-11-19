Women's college hockey: Wisconsin's Abby Roque headlines three stars of the week

Here are the top performers from the week of Nov. 12-18 in women's college hockey.

1. Abby Roque, Wisconsin

The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan native enjoyed a pair of multi-point games in the Badgers’ sweep of Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena. Roque scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wisconsin’s 3-2 win over the Mavericks on Saturday before adding two goals, including the game-winning effort, and two assists in a 6-1 win on Sunday.

Her six points were tied for the most by a WCHA player last week, while her two game-winning goals paced the league and her +6 plus/minus rating was tied for the best mark by a WCHA skater.

The senior forward now has 12 goals this year, which is a career-high mark 14 games into the season. She is only two assists away from 100 career assists.

2. Sarah Fillier, Princeton

The sophomore forward led the nation in scoring over the weekend, notching seven points on three goals and four assists to help the Tigers to a sweep of Union and RPI.

On Friday, Fillier had four assists in a 7-2 victory against Union. On Saturday, the Georgetown, Ontario native scored a pair of goals, including a power play tally in Princeton’s 4-1 win over the Engineers.

For the weekend, she totaled seven points on three goals and four assists to go along with 14 shots on goal and a +5 rating.

3. Jada Brenon, Holy Cross

Jada Brenon earned her first two wins of the season by backboning the Crusaders to a weekend sweep of Merrimack. The Pendleton, New York native stopped 77 shots over the two days for a .951 save percentage.

She started off by making 33 saves in a 2-1 win on Thursday and followed up by stopping 44 shots on Friday. She improved her season save percentage to .915 in her 15 starts this year.