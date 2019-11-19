Trending:

New

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and Georgia remain in top 4 in latest CFP rankings

🗣 Podcast: Cole Anthony talks Carolina-Duke rivalry, his dad and more

icehockey-women-nc flag

Mark Bedics | NCAA.com | November 19, 2019

Women's college hockey: Wisconsin's Abby Roque headlines three stars of the week

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Here are the top performers from the week of Nov. 12-18 in women's college hockey.

1. Abby Roque, Wisconsin

Wisconsin's Abby Roque

The Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan native enjoyed a pair of multi-point games in the Badgers’ sweep of Minnesota State at LaBahn Arena. Roque scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Wisconsin’s 3-2 win over the Mavericks on Saturday before adding two goals, including the game-winning effort, and two assists in a 6-1 win on Sunday.

Her six points were tied for the most by a WCHA player last week, while her two game-winning goals paced the league and her +6 plus/minus rating was tied for the best mark by a WCHA skater.

The senior forward now has 12 goals this year, which is a career-high mark 14 games into the season. She is only two assists away from 100 career assists.

COLLEGE HOCKEY RANKINGS: Minnesota is unanimous No. 1 in latest USCHO.com poll

2. Sarah Fillier, Princeton

Princeton's Sarah Fillier

The sophomore forward led the nation in scoring over the weekend, notching seven points on three goals and four assists to help the Tigers to a sweep of Union and RPI.

On Friday, Fillier had four assists in a 7-2 victory against Union. On Saturday, the Georgetown, Ontario native scored a pair of goals, including a power play tally in Princeton’s 4-1 win over the Engineers.

For the weekend, she totaled seven points on three goals and four assists to go along with 14 shots on goal and a +5 rating.

OCTOBER'S BEST: Wisconsin's Daryl Watts was named women's hockey National Player of the Month

3. Jada Brenon, Holy Cross

Holy Cross' Jada Brenon

Jada Brenon earned her first two wins of the season by backboning the Crusaders to a weekend sweep of Merrimack. The Pendleton, New York native stopped 77 shots over the two days for a .951 save percentage.

She started off by making 33 saves in a 2-1 win on Thursday and followed up by stopping 44 shots on Friday. She improved her season save percentage to .915 in her 15 starts this year.

NCAA announces DI men’s ice hockey regional sites for 2020 and 2021

The NCAA Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the host sites for the 2020 and 2021 Division I Men’s Ice Hockey Championship regionals.
READ MORE

Holy Cross rower Amanda McClure makes most of O Magazine internship, living in NYC

As part of Holy Cross' "My Summer" series, junior rower Amanda McClure looked back at her summer's experience interning and living in New York City. Here is her story, from her own words.
READ MORE

Women's hockey: Holy Cross to join Hockey East in 2018-19

The Women’s Hockey East Association and the College of the Holy Cross announced today that Holy Cross has accepted an invitation to join the conference as its 10th member school.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners