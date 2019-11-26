Women's college hockey: Boston's Jesse Compher headlines this three stars of the week

1. Jesse Compher, Boston University

The Northbrook, Illinois, native led the nation with five goals and eight points this week to help lead the Terriers to three victories. Her 1.67 goals per game and two short-handed goals also led the NCAA.

Compher tallied two goals and two assists on Sunday in a 5-1 win over Vermont, three points (2 goals, 1 assist) in a 6-2 win over No. 9 Harvard on Tuesday, and a shorthanded goal on Saturday in a 3-2 overtime win over Vermont. Compher factored on two of the Terriers’ three game-winners this week as well.

2. Daryl Watts, Junior, Wisconsin

The junior forward posted a WCHA high seven points in the Badgers sweep of St. Cloud State last weekend on the road. Her 3.50 points per game average was the best mark by a NCAA skater last weekend, while her three goals and seven points paced the conference.

Watts scored and added two assists in UW’s 5-3 win on Friday night before scoring two goals and adding two assists in UW’s 6-2 win on Saturday. The Toronto native leads the NCAA with a 2.50 points per game average and 41 points.

3. Abbie Ives, Quinnipiac

The Bedford Hills, New York, native was outstanding between the pipes for the Bobcats this weekend, allowing just two goals combined against St. Lawrence and No. 5 Clarkson. The senior netminder stopped 29 shots in a shutout of SLU on Friday, before allowing just two goals in 65 minutes against the Golden Knights to earn a 2-2 tie on Saturday.

Ives finished the week with a 0.96 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage. For the season, she has allowed just 1.72 goals per game was also posting a .922 save percentage and three shutouts.