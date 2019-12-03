HOOPS NEWS:

icehockey-women-nc flag

Marc Bedics | NCAA.com | December 3, 2019

Women's college hockey: Providence's Sara Hjalmarsson leads this week's three stars

A terrific UConn goal tops the hockey plays of the week

1 - Sara Hjalmarsson, Providence

Providence Athletics hockey

The Bankeryd, Sweden native scored six points in Providence’s 10-0 win against Brown in the annual Mayor’s Cup, more than any other NCAA player has recorded in a single game this season. Her three goals and three assists were the most in the country last week, including two power-play goals and three power-play points. The sophomore forward leads the Friars with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists in only 16 games.

2 - Abbie Ives, Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Athletics hockey

The senior goalie was outstanding for Quinnipiac in their 8th Nutmeg Classic Championship, allowing just three goals in route to a pair of wins. She made a career-high 42 saves in a 4-2 win over No. 10 Minnesota Duluth on Friday before allowing just one goal, while making 34 saves in the 3-1 championship game victory against Yale on Saturday. The Bedford Hills, New York native improved her season averages to a 1.69 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage.

3 - Sydney Scobee, Minnesota

Minnesota Athletics hockey

Sydney Scobee combined for 48 saves on 50 shots faced as Minnesota tied Boston College 2-2 in overtime and defeated Harvard 4-0 at the Country Classic in Nashville. The Minnetrista, Minnesota native made 27 saves on 29 shots faced in 65 minutes against No. 8 Boston College before following up with a 21-save shutout in Minnesota’s 4-0 win over Harvard. The senior netminder ranks sixth in the nation in both goals-against average (1.48) and save percentage (.940).

