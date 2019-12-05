Women's hockey: Robert Morris' Jaycee Gebhard wins National Player of the Month Award

WAKEFIELD, Mass. - Jaycee Gebhard (Plenty, Sask.) is the Women’s Hockey Commissioners’ Association Player of the Month for November after totaling 16 points in eight games for Robert Morris. She had a seven-game point streak to open the month, which coincided with a seven-game win streak, matching the longest win streak in Robert Morris history.

Gebhard led College Hockey America and tied for second in the NCAA in scoring with 16 points, those coming on four goals and 12 assists. She had multi-point efforts in five of the seven games she registered a point in, including a season-high-tying five-point game in a 5-0 win over Penn State.

Robert Morris won every game she registered a point in during November, while the lone game she was held scoreless was the only game Robert Morris did not win (7-0-1 in November). With the 12 assists in the month, the Plenty, Saskatchewan native sits at 102 career assists, tying her with former Colonial great Brittany Howard for most all-time at Robert Morris.

Katy Knoll (Amherst, N.Y.) claims National Rookie of the Month honors for the first time in her career after she finished the month of November leading all Hockey East freshman in assists (8), points (11), game-winning goals (2) and on-ice rating with a plus-14 rating.

Knoll had 11 points off three goals and eight assists, with one five-point performance which included four assists in one game. Knoll also put together a five-game point streak from Nov. 8-23, compiling two goals and four assists in that span.

The rookie from Amherst, New York is also the two-time reigning Hockey East Rookie of the Week after she contributed two assists, one on the game-winner, in a 3-0 victory over then-#6 Boston College, and potted the game-winner in a 2-1 win over Maine. She then racked up five points on Nov. 29 in an 11-0 Northeastern win.

Knoll led all freshmen in the NCAA with eight assists and 11 points. Her two game-winning goals were the most by any national freshman, and her plus-14 rating was the best in the country in November. She was named Hockey East Rookie of the Month for November on December 5.

Aerin Frankel (Briarcliff Manor, N.Y.) finished the month of November with three shutouts, a 6-1-0 record, a .963 save percentage and a 0.86 goals against average to earn National Goaltender of the Month.

Frankel led Hockey East in November in shutouts, save percentage, goals against average, and wins.

The junior netminder currently leads the country in wins (9) and shutouts (4) and is second in the country with a .956 save percentage. Her three shutouts in November led the country, while her .086 goals against average and .963 save percentage were best among any goaltender with more than three appearances.