CRAZY NIGHT OF HOOPS:

UPSET

No. 1 Louisville falls to Texas Tech

Penn State stuns No. 4 Maryland

😱 3 undefeated teams fall; only 5 remain

Full scoreboard
icehockey-women-nc flag

Marc Bedics | NCAA.com | December 10, 2019

Women's hockey: Boston's Corinne Schroeder highlights this week's three stars

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI women's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

TOP 10: Check out the latest USCHO women's hockey rankings

1. Corinne Schroeder, Boston University

Boston University Athletics Boston's Corinne Schroeder

Corinne Schroeder stopped all 21 shots that she faced for her second shutout of the season on Friday, a 6-0 win against Boston College. The Elm Creek, Manitoba native then made 25 saves and did not allow a 5-on-5 goal in a 2-1 win against the Eagles on Saturday. Schroeder’s shutout streak was snapped at 172:22 with a power-play goal by Boston College. The junior netminder has not allowed a 5-on-5 goal in her last 179:54 of work. She allowed just one goal in two games to a Boston College team that had been averaging 3.41 goals per game to that point.

2. Kristin Della Rovere, Harvard

Harvard Athletics Harvard's Kristin Della Rovere

The Caledon East, Ontario native was instrumental in Harvard’s weekend sweep, scoring game-winning goals in both contests to help the Crimson improve to 7-0-0 in ECAC Hockey play. Her hat trick on Friday was the sophomore’s second of the season, and she’s now scored 10 goals in just 11 games played (0.91 per game), which ranks second in the nation. Della Rovere finished the weekend with five points on four goals and an assist to go along with seven shots on goal and a +4 rating.

3. Abby Roque, Wisconsin

NCAA Photos Wisconsin's Abby Roque

Abby Roque enjoyed an NCAA-best six points during the No. 1 Badgers' sweep of No. 10 UMD in Wisconsin’s final series of 2019. Roque had a part in all four of the Badgers’ goals in their 4-3 thrilling win against UMD as she scored two goals and added two assists, including the primary helper on Alexis Mauermann’s game-winning tally with 75 seconds remaining in the game. Roque added a pair of assists in Wisconsin's 5-2 win against the Bulldogs on Saturday night. She finished the weekend with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to six shots on goal and a +4 rating.  Roque is only two points away from matching her career-high of 43 points from last year, and she ranks second in the country in scoring with 41 points.

Women's college hockey: Boston's Jesse Compher headlines this three stars of the week

Boston's Jesse Compher, Wisconsin's Daryl Watts and Quinnipiac's Abbie Ives are the three stars of the week in women's college hockey.
READ MORE

The college hockey careers of these 5 NHL captains in 2019

When the 2019-20 NHL season begins this week, just five teams will have captains who played college hockey. Here's a quick look back at the highlights of their careers.
READ MORE

See where these 2019 first-round NHL draft picks are playing college hockey

Nine incoming freshmen were drafted in the first round of the 2019 NHL draft and will go on to play college hockey this year before turning professional.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners