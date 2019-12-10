Women's hockey: Boston's Corinne Schroeder highlights this week's three stars

Each week, NCAA.com will take a look at the best performances from DI women's college ice hockey. Let's spotlight the three stars for the week of Dec. 3 through Dec. 9.

TOP 10: Check out the latest USCHO women's hockey rankings

1. Corinne Schroeder, Boston University

Boston University Athletics

Corinne Schroeder stopped all 21 shots that she faced for her second shutout of the season on Friday, a 6-0 win against Boston College. The Elm Creek, Manitoba native then made 25 saves and did not allow a 5-on-5 goal in a 2-1 win against the Eagles on Saturday. Schroeder’s shutout streak was snapped at 172:22 with a power-play goal by Boston College. The junior netminder has not allowed a 5-on-5 goal in her last 179:54 of work. She allowed just one goal in two games to a Boston College team that had been averaging 3.41 goals per game to that point.

2. Kristin Della Rovere, Harvard

Harvard Athletics

The Caledon East, Ontario native was instrumental in Harvard’s weekend sweep, scoring game-winning goals in both contests to help the Crimson improve to 7-0-0 in ECAC Hockey play. Her hat trick on Friday was the sophomore’s second of the season, and she’s now scored 10 goals in just 11 games played (0.91 per game), which ranks second in the nation. Della Rovere finished the weekend with five points on four goals and an assist to go along with seven shots on goal and a +4 rating.

3. Abby Roque, Wisconsin

NCAA Photos

Abby Roque enjoyed an NCAA-best six points during the No. 1 Badgers' sweep of No. 10 UMD in Wisconsin’s final series of 2019. Roque had a part in all four of the Badgers’ goals in their 4-3 thrilling win against UMD as she scored two goals and added two assists, including the primary helper on Alexis Mauermann’s game-winning tally with 75 seconds remaining in the game. Roque added a pair of assists in Wisconsin's 5-2 win against the Bulldogs on Saturday night. She finished the weekend with six points on two goals and four assists in addition to six shots on goal and a +4 rating. Roque is only two points away from matching her career-high of 43 points from last year, and she ranks second in the country in scoring with 41 points.