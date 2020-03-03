Women's hockey awards: 2020 finalists named for Patty Kazmaier Award

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Junior forward Elizabeth Giguere (Quebec City, Que./Clarkson University), sophomore forward Alina Mueller (Lengnau, Switzerland/Northeastern University) and senior forward Abby Roque (Sault Ste. Marie, Mich./University of Wisconsin) have been named the top-three finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, it was announced today by The USA Hockey Foundation.

The 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award will be presented at a brunch ceremony at Royal Sonesta Boston in Cambridge, Mass., on Saturday, March 21, as part of the NCAA Women's Frozen Four weekend hosted by Boston University.

2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award Finalists

NAME YEAR POSITION SCHOOL Elizabeth Giguere Junior Forward Clarkson Alina Mueller Sophomore Forward Northeastern Abby Roque Senior Forward Wisconsin

Selection Process

The selection process commenced in February when NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches were asked to nominate players for the award. Players who were nominated by multiple coaches were then placed on an official ballot, which was sent back to the coaches to vote for the top-10 finalists. The independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, tabulated the ballots.

The three finalists, including the recipient of the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, were then chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and representative of USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States.

Notes: Since the inception of the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award in 1998, Wisconsin has had seven top-three finalists, while Northeastern has had five and Clarkson four ... Alina Mueller is the fourth player from Switzerland to be named a top-three finalist, joining goaltenders Riitta Schaublin (2006) and Florence Schelling (2012), and defender Lara Stalder (2017).