2020 NCAA DIII women's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2020 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The bracket reveal will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.

The single-elimination championship is composed of 10 teams. Seven programs qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the seven conferences who receive automatic qualification privileges:

Colonial Hockey Conference

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

New England Hockey Conference

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Northeast Women’s Hockey League

Northern Collegiate Hockey Association

United Collegiate Hockey Conference

The three remaining championship qualifiers are selected at large using the below primary criteria, according to NCAA.org:

Rating percentage Index (RPI)

Quality win bonus (applied to RPI)

Head-to-head results

Results against common Division III opponents

2020 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

The 2020 Division III women's hockey championship begins with the first round on March 11. The two first-round games and four quarterfinal matchups will be played on campus at host institutions. The semifinals, third-place consolation game and national championship will then all be played at one TBD final site.

The national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 21.

DATE ROUND SITE Wednesday, March 11 First round Campus sites Saturday, March 14 Quarterfinals Campus sites Friday, March 20 Semifinals TBD Saturday, March 21 Third place TBD Saturday, March 21 Championship TBD

The 2020 championship bracket

Championship history

Plattsburgh State shut out Hamline 4-0 in the 2019 national championship game to clinch its fifth title in six years and seventh overall. Here is the full NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship history, since 2002: