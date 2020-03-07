2020 NCAA DIII women's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

The 2020 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The bracket reveal will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.
The single-elimination championship is composed of 10 teams. Seven programs qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the seven conferences who receive automatic qualification privileges:
- Colonial Hockey Conference
- Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
- New England Hockey Conference
- New England Small College Athletic Conference
- Northeast Women’s Hockey League
- Northern Collegiate Hockey Association
- United Collegiate Hockey Conference
The three remaining championship qualifiers are selected at large using the below primary criteria, according to NCAA.org:
- Rating percentage Index (RPI)
- Quality win bonus (applied to RPI)
- Head-to-head results
- Results against common Division III opponents
2020 DIII women's hockey championship schedule
The 2020 Division III women's hockey championship begins with the first round on March 11. The two first-round games and four quarterfinal matchups will be played on campus at host institutions. The semifinals, third-place consolation game and national championship will then all be played at one TBD final site.
The national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 21.
|DATE
|ROUND
|SITE
|Wednesday, March 11
|First round
|Campus sites
|Saturday, March 14
|Quarterfinals
|Campus sites
|Friday, March 20
|Semifinals
|TBD
|Saturday, March 21
|Third place
|TBD
|Saturday, March 21
|Championship
|TBD
The 2020 championship bracket
Championship history
Plattsburgh State shut out Hamline 4-0 in the 2019 national championship game to clinch its fifth title in six years and seventh overall. Here is the full NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship history, since 2002:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2019
|Plattsburgh State (28-2-0)
|Kevin Houle
|4-0
|Hamline
|St. Thomas
|2018
|Norwich
|Mark Bolding
|2-1
|Elmira
|Norwich
|2017
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|4-3 (ot)
|Adrian
|Adrian
|2016
|Plattsburgh State (29-1)
|Kevin Houle
|5-1
|Wisconsin River-Falls
|Plattsburgh State
|2015
|Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 )
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Elmira
|Plattsburgh State
|2014
|Plattsburgh State (28-1-1)
|Kevin Houle
|9-2
|Norwich
|Plattsburgh State
|2013
|Elmira (24-5-1)
|Dean Jackson
|1-0
|Middlebury
|Wisconsin-Superior
|2012
|RIT (28-1-1)
|Scott McDonald
|4-1
|Norwich
|RIT
|2011
|Norwich (25-4-1)
|Mark Bolding
|5-2
|RIT
|RIT
|2010
|Amherst (23-2-4)
|Jim Plumer
|7-2
|Norwich
|Gustavus Adolphus
|2009
|Amherst (24-5)
|Jim Plumer
|4-3 (ot)
|Elmira
|Middlebury
|2008
|Plattsburgh State (25-3-1)
|Kevin Houle
|3-2
|Manhattanville
|Plattsburgh State
|2007
|Plattsburgh State (27-0-2)
|Kevin Houle
|2-1
|Middlebury
|Plattsburgh State
|2006
|Middlebury (27-2)
|Bill Mandigo
|3-1
|Plattsburgh State
|Plattsburgh State
|2005
|Middlebury (26-3-1)
|Bill Mandigo
|4-3
|Elmira
|Elmira
|2004
|Middlebury (23-4)
|Bill Mandigo
|2-1
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|Middlebury
|2003
|Elmira (23-4-2)
|Jamie Wood
|5-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira
|2002
|Elmira (26-1-1)
|Jamie Wood
|2-1
|Manhattanville
|Elmira