icehockey-women-d3 flag

NCAA.com | March 7, 2020

2020 NCAA DIII women's hockey championship selection show: Time, date, how to watch

2019 Championship Full Replay: Hamline vs. Plattsburgh State

The 2020 NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship selection show is scheduled for Monday, March 9 at 10 a.m. ET. The bracket reveal will be webstreamed right here on NCAA.com.

The single-elimination championship is composed of 10 teams. Seven programs qualify automatically via conference championship. Here are the seven conferences who receive automatic qualification privileges:

  • Colonial Hockey Conference
  • Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference
  • New England Hockey Conference
  • New England Small College Athletic Conference
  • Northeast Women’s Hockey League
  • Northern Collegiate Hockey Association
  • United Collegiate Hockey Conference

The three remaining championship qualifiers are selected at large using the below primary criteria, according to NCAA.org:

  • Rating percentage Index (RPI)
  • Quality win bonus (applied to RPI)
  • Head-to-head results
  • Results against common Division III opponents

NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPS: Complete NCAA winter championships selection show schedule

2020 DIII women's hockey championship schedule

The 2020 Division III women's hockey championship begins with the first round on March 11. The two first-round games and four quarterfinal matchups will be played on campus at host institutions. The semifinals, third-place consolation game and national championship will then all be played at one TBD final site.

The national championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. local time on Saturday, March 21.

DATE ROUND SITE
Wednesday, March 11 First round Campus sites
Saturday, March 14 Quarterfinals Campus sites
Friday, March 20 Semifinals TBD
Saturday, March 21 Third place TBD
Saturday, March 21 Championship TBD

DIII MEN'S HOCKEY CHAMPIONSHIP: Date, time, how to watch Monday's selection show 

The 2020 championship bracket

2020 DIII women's hockey bracket

Championship history

Plattsburgh State shut out Hamline 4-0 in the 2019 national championship game to clinch its fifth title in six years and seventh overall. Here is the full NCAA Division III women's ice hockey championship history, since 2002:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2019 Plattsburgh State (28-2-0) Kevin Houle 4-0 Hamline St. Thomas
2018 Norwich Mark Bolding 2-1 Elmira Norwich
2017 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 4-3 (ot) Adrian Adrian
2016 Plattsburgh State (29-1) Kevin Houle 5-1 Wisconsin River-Falls Plattsburgh State
2015 Plattsburgh State (26-2-2 ) Kevin Houle 3-2 Elmira Plattsburgh State
2014 Plattsburgh State (28-1-1) Kevin Houle 9-2 Norwich Plattsburgh State
2013 Elmira (24-5-1) Dean Jackson 1-0 Middlebury Wisconsin-Superior
2012 RIT (28-1-1) Scott McDonald 4-1 Norwich RIT
2011 Norwich (25-4-1) Mark Bolding 5-2 RIT RIT
2010 Amherst (23-2-4) Jim Plumer 7-2 Norwich Gustavus Adolphus
2009 Amherst (24-5) Jim Plumer 4-3 (ot) Elmira Middlebury
2008 Plattsburgh State (25-3-1) Kevin Houle 3-2 Manhattanville Plattsburgh State
2007 Plattsburgh State (27-0-2) Kevin Houle 2-1 Middlebury Plattsburgh State
2006 Middlebury (27-2) Bill Mandigo 3-1 Plattsburgh State Plattsburgh State
2005 Middlebury (26-3-1) Bill Mandigo 4-3 Elmira Elmira
2004 Middlebury (23-4) Bill Mandigo 2-1 Wisconsin-Stevens Point Middlebury
2003 Elmira (23-4-2) Jamie Wood 5-1 Manhattanville Elmira
2002 Elmira (26-1-1) Jamie Wood 2-1 Manhattanville Elmira

