2020 NC women's ice hockey championship bracket announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of eight teams that will compete in the 20th National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Quarterfinal competition will be conducted on the campuses of the participating institutions, while the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be hosted by Boston University on March 20 and 22 at Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts.

Eight teams are selected for the championship. Of the eight teams, the top four teams are seeded.

Four conferences were awarded automatic bids for the 2020 tournament. The remaining four teams were selected at-large. The automatic qualifying conferences and their representatives are College Hockey America, Mercyhurst University; ECAC Hockey, Princeton University; Hockey East Association, Northeastern University; and Western Collegiate Hockey Association, The Ohio State University. Clarkson University, Cornell University, the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison were selected as at-large teams.

MORE: Full winter championships selection schedule | Full championship history since 1965

The quarterfinals will be played Saturday, March 14 with two teams competing at each of the four quarterfinal sites. The winning team from each quarterfinal will advance to the 2020 NCAA Women’s Frozen Four.

Cornell enters the tournament as the No. 1 seed and will host Mercyhurst. Wisconsin, the No. 2 seed, will host Clarkson. Northeastern enters the tournament as the No. 3 seed and will host Princeton. Minnesota, the No. 4 seed, will host Ohio State. All game times will be updated and posted on NCAA.com.

The semifinal games will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network at 4 and 7 p.m. ET, Friday, March 20. The national championship game will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, March 22 and will also be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

BRACKET: Find the interactive and printable bracket here

In 2019, Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 2-0 in Hamden, Connecticut to win its fifth National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey title.

For more information regarding the championship, log on to NCAA.com.