2020 DIII women’s ice hockey championship selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the 10 teams selected for the 2020 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the 10 teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

Colonial Hockey Conference — Endicott

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Gustavus Adolphus

New England Hockey Conference — Norwich

New England Small College Athletic Conference — Amherst

Northeast Women’s Hockey League — Plattsburgh State

United Collegiate Hockey Conference — Elmira

Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association — Adrian

The three institutions selected from Pool C were Middlebury, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 11 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 14. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. Dates and times for these games will be announced later today. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 14, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 20 and the third-place game and championship game March 21. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com.

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.