Hoops:

🎟 5 men's NCAA tournament auto bids up for grabs on Tuesday

Full bracket predictions

🏀 Women's conference tournament tracker

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Automatic bids tracker
Watch live
icehockey-women-d3 flag

NCAA | March 9, 2020

2020 DIII women’s ice hockey championship selections announced

DIII Women's Ice Hockey: 2020 Selection Show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the 10 teams selected for the 2020 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the 10 teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:
Colonial Hockey Conference — Endicott
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference — Gustavus Adolphus
New England Hockey Conference — Norwich
New England Small College Athletic Conference — Amherst
Northeast Women’s Hockey League — Plattsburgh State
United Collegiate Hockey Conference — Elmira
Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association — Adrian

BRACKET: View the interactive and printable bracket

The three institutions selected from Pool C were Middlebury, Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 11 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 14. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. Dates and times for these games will be announced later today. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 14, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 20 and the third-place game and championship game March 21. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.

2020 NC women's ice hockey championship bracket announced

The National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Committee announced today the field of eight teams that will compete in the 20th National Collegiate Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.
READ MORE

Women's college hockey bracketology: NCAA tournament field projections

Only one weekend of conference tournaments separates us from selections for the 2020 NCAA Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Here's how they could look.
READ MORE

Women's hockey awards: 2020 finalists named for Patty Kazmaier Award

On March 3, the 2020 finalists were announced for the 23rd annual Patty Kazmeier Memorial Award, presented to the top player in National Collegiate women's ice hockey.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners