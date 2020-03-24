HOOPS:

NCAA.com | March 24, 2020

2019-20 CCM/AHCA Women’s University Division All-Americans announced

Wisconsin earns 5th women's ice hockey national title

The top twelve female hockey players in the nation have been recognized as 2019-20 CCM/AHCA Women’s University Division All-Americans. Seven of the honorees have been recognized in the past.

Noteworthy among the selections:

  • Ohio State senior defenseman Jincy Dunne and Clarkson junior forward Elizabeth Giguere repeat as First Team selections and both were Second Team honorees in 2018.
  • Six players hail from Canada, five players come from the United States, and one from Switzerland.
  • The leading single source of players is Ontario, with five (four of them on the Second Team.) Of the five U.S. natives, two come from New York and one each from Michigan, Missouri and Rhode Island.
  • There are four seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.
  • Five selections came from ECAC Hockey, four from the WCHA and three from Hockey East.

The CCM/AHCA Hockey All-American Ice Hockey Teams are sponsored by CCM HOCKEY and chosen by members of the American Hockey Coaches Association. CCM is the legendary hockey brand dedicated to the endless pursuit of performance by delivering game-changing, head-to-toe innovative hockey equipment to players worldwide.

2019-20 CCM HOCKEY WOMEN’S UNIVERSITY DIVISION ALL-AMERICANS

First Team Position SECOND TEAM
Aerin Frankel, junior, Northeastern (Briarcliff Manor, NY) Goalie Lindsay Browning, junior, Cornell (Penfield, NY)
Jaime Bourbonnais, senior, Cornell ** (Mississauga, ON) Defense Skylar Fontaine, JR, Northeastern ** (East Greenwich, RI)
Jincy Dunne, senior, Ohio State * ## (O'Fallon, MO) Defense Ella Shelton, senior, Clarkson (Ingersoll, ON)
Elizabeth Giguere, junior, Clarkson * ## (Quebec City, QC) Forward Sarah Fillier, sophomore, Princeton ** (Georgetown, ON)
Alina Mueller, sophomore, Northeastern ** (Winterthur, Switzerland) Forward Emma Maltais, junior, Ohio State (Burlington, ON)
Abby Roque, SR, Wisconsin (Sault Ste. Marie, MI) Forward Daryl Watts, junior, Wisconsin # (Toronto, ON)
  • * – First Team in 2019
  • ** – Second Team in 2019
  • # – First Team in 2018
  • ## – Second Team in 2018

