Cornell’s Doug Derraugh repeats as CCM/AHCA National Collegiate Women’s Coach of the Year

For leading his team to the ECAC Regular Season title and the top seed of the canceled NCAA National Collegiate Championship, Doug Derraugh of Cornell University has been chosen CCM/AHCA Women’s National Collegiate Coach of the Year. It is the third such honor for Derraugh who was previously recognized in 2010 and last year.

Cornell finished with a record of 28-2-3, 19-0-3 in the ECAC Hockey regular season. They forged a 22-game unbeaten streak that began on November 30 and ran through March 7. Statistically, the Big Red overwhelmed the opposition, averaging 3.9 goals scored per game and giving up an average of 0.9 goals per game.

Cornell won the regular season title in ECAC Hockey this season, earning Derraugh his fifth ECAC Coach of the Year award. Through 15 seasons in Ithaca, Derraugh has compiled a career record of 295-151-45. This season marked the fifth time he has led Cornell to the NCAA tournament, the first as the top seed. The cancelation of the tournament denied the Big Red the chance to win its first NCAA title.

A 1991 graduate of Cornell, Derraugh took over the Big Red program after a 13-year career playing professionally in Europe, seeing action with nine different teams in some of the top leagues in Norway, Germany, Austria and Finland. He scored more than 100 points in a season twice and posted 30 points or more 10 times. He ended his professional career with 257 goals and 347 assists in 637 professional contests. In his final season, Derraugh also served as special teams coach for his team.

While a student at Cornell, Derraugh played in all 119 contests for the Big Red over his four years, helping to lead the Big Red to an NCAA tournament appearance and a second-place finish in the ECAC as a senior co-captain. He led the team in scoring in his final season with 30 goals and 36 assists, earning second-team All-Ivy League and honorable mention All-ECAC honors. His 30 goals in the 1990-91 season are the most ever scored by a senior at Cornell. Overall, he ranks 10th all-time at Cornell in career scoring with 153 points on 66 goals and 87 assists.

A native of Arnprior, Ontario, Derraugh graduated from Cornell in 1991 with a degree in biological sciences. He and his wife, Louise, who serves as the team’s director of operations, have three children.

Derraugh was assisted this season by Edith Racine, Dean Jackson and Louise Derraugh. The runner-up for this year’s CCM/AHCA Division I Women’s Coach of the Year Award was Dave Flint of Northeastern University.

