Women's ice hockey: Ten finalists named for 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

The USA Hockey Foundation today revealed the 10 finalists for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award. The honor, which began in 1998, is presented annually to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey.

The finalists (in alphabetical order) include:

Name Class Position School Hometown Conference Skylar Fontaine Sr. Defense Northeastern East Greenwich, R.I. Hockey East Aerin Frankel Sr. Goaltender Northeastern Briarcliff Manor, N.Y. Hockey East Élizabeth Giguère Sr. Forward Clarkson Québec City, Québec ECAC Caitrin Lonergan Sr. Forward Clarkson Roslindale, Mass. ECAC Emma Maltais Sr. Forward Ohio State Burlington, Ontario WCHA Alina Müller Jr. Forward Northeastern Winterthur, Switzerland Hockey East Sophie Shirley Jr. Forward Wisconsin Saskatoon, Saskatchewan WCHA Daryl Watts Sr. Forward Wisconsin Toronto, Ontario WCHA Kiara Zanon Fr. Forward Penn State Fairport, N.Y. CHA Grace Zumwinkle Sr. Forward Minnesota Excelsior, Minn. WCHA

SELECTION PROCESS

The selection process commenced earlier this month when NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches were asked to nominate players for the award. Players who were nominated by multiple coaches were then placed on an official ballot, which was returned to the coaches to vote for the ten finalists. The independent accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, tabulated the ballots.

The three finalists, including the recipient of the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, will be chosen by a 13-person selection committee made up of NCAA Division I women's ice hockey coaches, representatives of print and broadcast media, an at-large member and representative of USA Hockey, the national governing body for the sport of ice hockey in the United States. The top-three finalists will be announced on Thursday, March 18.

The presentation of the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is scheduled for Saturday, March 27. More details around the unveiling will be shared soon.

Notes: Among the top-10 finalists are eight forwards, one defender and one goaltender, including seven seniors, two juniors, and one freshman … The WCHA has four finalists, the Hockey East Association is represented with three finalists, the ECAC boasts two finalists and the CHA claims one finalist.

ABOUT THE PATTY KAZMAIER MEMORIAL AWARD

An award of The USA Hockey Foundation, the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is annually presented to the top player in NCAA Division I women's ice hockey. Selection criteria includes outstanding individual and team skills, sportsmanship, performance in the clutch, personal character, competitiveness and a love of hockey. Consideration is also given to academic achievement and civic involvement.

ABOUT PATTY KAZMAIER

The Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award is named in honor of the late Patty Kazmaier, who was a four-year varsity letter-winner and All-Ivy League defenseman at Princeton University from 1981-86. An accomplished athlete who helped lead the Tigers to the Ivy League Championship in three consecutive seasons (1981-84), Patty Kazmaier-Sandt died Feb. 15, 1990, at the age of 28 following a long struggle with a rare blood disease.