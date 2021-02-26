TRENDING

icehockey-women-nc flag

Hockey East Association | February 26, 2021

Finalists for women’s hockey Goalie of the Year award announced

#UnitedAsOne: Wisconsin women's hockey's Kristen Campbell on her nickname, letter she wrote to Wisconsin fans

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the finalists for the first Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award. Eight goalies from four Division I conferences have advanced from a “Watch List” of 21 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country. The finalists have an international flair to them with three from the U.S., two from Canada and one each from Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Two are freshmen, two are juniors and four are seniors.

FINALISTS: Ten finalists named for 2021 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award

The winner will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four. 

Name School League
Sandra Abstreiter Providence HEA
Kennedy Blair Wisconsin WCHA
Josie Bothun Penn State CHA
Andrea Braendli Ohio State WCHA
Aerin Frankel Northeastern HEAK
Kayle Osborne Colgate ECAC
Loren Porter Maine HEA
Emma Söderberg Minnesota Duluth WCHA

