Finalists for women’s hockey Goalie of the Year award announced

The Women’s Hockey Commissioners Association has announced the finalists for the first Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award. Eight goalies from four Division I conferences have advanced from a “Watch List” of 21 outstanding netminders. Voting was carried out by a panel of coaches, administrators and media members from across the country. The finalists have an international flair to them with three from the U.S., two from Canada and one each from Germany, Sweden and Switzerland. Two are freshmen, two are juniors and four are seniors.

The winner will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.