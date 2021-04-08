Delaney Wolf of Saint Mary’s University named 2021 Hockey Humanitarian recipient

MINNEAPOLIS — Senior defenseman Delaney Wolf (Bismarck, North Dakota) of the Saint Mary’s University women’s hockey team has been named the 2021 Hockey Humanitarian Award winner, which was announced on Friday evening by the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation.

Wolf is the 26th honoree of the award dating back to 1996 and is the third female student-athlete in the last four years to be bestowed the honor. She is the 10th female to win the award and the eighth NCAA Division II-III student-athlete earn the Hockey Humanitarian Award.

Wolf, who was the only repeat finalist from a season ago, was joined by Union College senior forward Josh Kosack (Oakville, Ont.), as well as sophomore forwards Jacob Adkins (Centennial, Col.) and Andrew Walker (Mason, Mich.) from UMass Boston as the group of 2021 HHA finalists.

In addition to her responsibilities as a team captain and student-athlete, she balances the rigors of carrying a 4.0 GPA as a double major in Biochemistry and Spanish, as well as being active in an abundance of extracurricular organizations ranging from Biology Club to Concert Band.

Above all, this future med school student has made it her mission to help others — she tutors students, mentors youth hockey players, volunteers with the Humane Society, and works with the local warming center. Her service encompasses all ages, from tutoring elementary Spanish immersion students to interacting with residents at local senior living communities.

In its 26th year, this award is presented annually to college hockey’s finest citizen — a student-athlete who makes significant contributions not only to his or her team but also to the community-at-large through leadership in volunteerism.

Wolf was recognized virtually Friday, April 9, during the Friday Night at the Frozen Four ceremony, along with the Mike Richter and Hobey Baker Memorial Award.

“I am so grateful to have been given this opportunity by my coaching staff and could not have been so involved in the community without the encouragement of my teammates, friends, and professors,” said Wolf. “It’s an honor to be chosen, especially in light of the incredible accomplishments of the other candidates.”

“Each season, it is exciting to learn about many exceptional student-athletes who are committed to volunteerism,” said Matt Patrick, Executive Director of the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation. “Delaney's academic and athletic achievements, leadership, and long-term community focus are remarkable; we are delighted that she is this year's recipient.”

Wolf has proven to be a team leader from the minute she stepped on the Saint Mary’s campus. Voted a team captain as both a junior and a senior, Wolf is beloved by her teammates, coaching staff and Saint Mary’s professors — because they all know she is going to bring her best to whatever she is asked to do.

"We are incredibly honored that Delaney was selected as this year’s Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient,” said Saint Mary’s women’s hockey head coach Sarah Murray. “We know it was a tough year for volunteering and community involvement, but Delaney has made the most of a tough situation — and her history of selflessly giving back speaks for itself.

Wolf said she believes serving others builds a connection, and that connection is what makes a community. Because Wolf values the Saint Mary’s community and the wider communities of Winona, Minn., and her hometown of Bismarck, N.D., she believes volunteering is a great way to give back.

"I am ecstatic and so happy for Delaney in receiving this tremendous honor,” said Brian Sisson, Saint Mary’s athletic director. “Delaney truly embodies what being a student-athlete at Saint Mary's is all about. She is such a high-character individual who is a servant leader for others in everything she does. Her incredible success as a student, first and foremost, as a student-athlete, and in helping those in need is something we look for all our student-athletes to emulate.

The Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation presented Wolf with a check for $2,500, which she has donated to Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota for the Winona Community Warming Center. Additionally, she and the other HHA finalists each received $500 for their respective designated charities. These donations from the HHA Foundation are possible through the generous support of the award's partners and donors.

“In the end, it’s not how many times you touch the puck, but how often you touch a life.”

For more information about the award visit www.hockeyhumanitarian.org