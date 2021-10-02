Women's college ice hockey: No. 3 Ohio State sweeps No. 4 Minnesota after Saturday's 4-1 victory

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — The No. 3 Ohio State women’s hockey team broke out the brooms for the second weekend in a row, sweeping No. 4 Minnesota with a 4-1 win over the Gophers on Saturday. The team won the first game of the series, and its first top-five matchup of the season, on Friday, 4-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Penalties proved to be costly yet again for Minnesota as Ohio State scored its first goal of the night the same way it did on Friday: on the power play. This time, it was Sophie Jaques who ripped one top shelf to give Ohio State a 1-0 lead at 9:08 in the first period.

Jenn Gardiner gave the Buckeyes their second goal of the period, taking advantage of a rebounded shot from Lauren Bernard at 11:00. Bernard’s shot went wide but bounced off the wall to a wide-open Gardiner on the back post who tapped it past the Gopher goaltender.

The second period looked like it was going to be a scoreless 20 minutes, but Jaques decided to change that by recording her second goal of the day with 22 seconds left to play. A late Minnesota penalty put the Buckeyes on the power play with under two minutes in the period and the senior defender capitalized off great puck movement from the Scarlet and Gray in the extra player situation.

Minnesota’s Amy Potomak snuck one past Andrea Braendli 11:20 into the third period, but Braendli and the Buckeyes recovered quickly. Braendli and the Ohio State blue line denied the Gophers seven chances to close the game and Jenna Buglioni brought the Ohio State advantage back to two points with a goal of her own with 5:56 to play.

NOTES