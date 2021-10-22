No. 5 Minnesota women's hockey hands No. 3 Colgate first loss

The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team got a strong showing from its senior class to take game one 5-3 over No. 3 Colgate in this weekend's road series at Class of 1965 Arena on Friday afternoon.

Minnesota (4-3-0) used five goals, all from seniors to hand Colgate (8-1-0) its first loss of the season. Seniors Taylor Heise, Abigail Boreen, Emily Oden, and Amy Potomak, who scored a pair of goals for the second straight game, provided the offense in the Gophers' first non-conference win of the season. In a game dominated by penalties, nine total, it was a shorthanded goal from Heise that proved to be the winner. It was the Gophers' first shorthanded goal of the season.

Makayla Pahl earned her third straight win, stopping 24 of 27 shots faced. The reigning WCHA Goaltender of the Week stopped all seven third period shots to secure the Gophers victory. Shots were 27-26 in favor of Colgate.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest women's hockey rankings

Quotable



"What an awesome win out on the road against a really good team," said head coach Brad Frost. "We got behind the eight ball with two penalties in the first forty seconds, but the team settled down and grew in their confidence as went along. Some great performances by a number of players, but overall a really gutsy team win on the road. We're really looking forward to resting up and hopefully coming back and doing the same thing tomorrow."

Notable



Amy Potomak recorded her second straight game with two goals, while Abigail Boreen scored two for the third time in her career. Makayla Pahl earns her third straight victory this season, the most in a single season in her career. Emily Oden played in her 100th career game.

Up Next



The Gophers look to sweep this weekend's non-conference series at 1:00 p.m. CT Saturday at Class of 1965 Arena.