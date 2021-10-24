Wisconsin Athletics | October 24, 2021 Women's college hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps No. 2 Ohio State, after a 2-1 OT win Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars Share MADISON, Wis. — Thanks to a pair of goals from senior Nicole LaMantia, the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team earned a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena. LaMantia scored both Wisconsin (10-0-0, 6-0-0 WCHA) goals, one of which was a game-winning overtime goal, against Ohio State (6-2-0, 6-2-0 WCHA). The Badgers remain undefeated after handing the Buckeyes their first two losses of the season. NO LONGER UNBEATEN: No. 5 Minnesota hands No. 3 Colgate its first loss The senior defender put UW up 1-0 in the first period thanks to her second goal of the season. Ohio State answered that and sent the teams into the second period tied 1-1. Neither team scored in the second period and continued into the third tied 1-1. Both teams were unable to score in the third and the teams went into three-on-three overtime. RANKINGS: See the latest rankings for women's ice hockey LaMantia lit the lamp off a pass from Sophie Shirley just over a minute into sudden death to call the game. Goaltender Kennedy Blair stopped 25 of 26 shots during the game to earn her ninth win of the season. .@BadgerWHockey remains undefeated with this OT game-winner from the hero, @nicolelamantiaa 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5ZN5zAXo0d — Wisconsin On BTN (@WisconsinOnBTN) October 24, 2021 Women's college volleyball: Minnesota women's volleyball takes down No. 7 Ohio State in Columbus Minnesota volleyball took down No. 7 Ohio State 3-1 in Columbus, Ohio to earn the season sweep over the Buckeyes. READ MORE College wrestling rankings: Iowa takes top spot in college wrestling, Ivy League returns Here are the big takeaways from the first rankings of 2021-2022 and some thoughts on what we can expect from the nation’s best wrestlers as the season starts. READ MORE 2021 Ohio State football schedule: Dates, times, TV channels, results In 2021, Ohio State will try to build off of their run to last year's College Football Playoff National Championship. Ryan Day and his staff will have to do it without the help of QB Justin Fields and RB Trey Sermon. READ MORE