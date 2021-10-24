TRENDING:

Wisconsin Athletics | October 24, 2021

Women's college hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps No. 2 Ohio State, after a 2-1 OT win

MADISON, Wis. — Thanks to a pair of goals from senior Nicole LaMantia, the top-ranked Wisconsin women's hockey team earned a 2-1 overtime victory over No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday in front of a sellout crowd at LaBahn Arena. 

LaMantia scored both Wisconsin (10-0-0, 6-0-0 WCHA) goals, one of which was a game-winning overtime goal, against Ohio State (6-2-0, 6-2-0 WCHA). The Badgers remain undefeated after handing the Buckeyes their first two losses of the season.

The senior defender put UW up 1-0 in the first period thanks to her second goal of the season. 

Ohio State answered that and sent the teams into the second period tied 1-1.

Neither team scored in the second period and continued into the third tied 1-1.

Both teams were unable to score in the third and the teams went into three-on-three overtime.

LaMantia lit the lamp off a pass from Sophie Shirley just over a minute into sudden death to call the game.

Goaltender Kennedy Blair stopped 25 of 26 shots during the game to earn her ninth win of the season. 

