No. 5 Minnesota hockey defeats No. 3 Colgate 3-2, earns second-straight sweep

Hamilton, NY. — The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team battled for a 3-2 win over No. 3 Colgate to sweep this weekend's series at Class of 1965 Arena on Saturday afternoon.

Minnesota (5-3-0) relinquished a two goal lead in the third, but responded with a Catie Skaja goal to finish the series sweep over Colgate (8-2-0). Similar to Friday, the Gophers' seniors provided the offense. Senior Catie Skaja's first of the season gave the Gophers the edge after Emily Brown and Taylor Heise provided the first two goals. Saturday's contest saw nine combined penalties, but the Maroon and Gold's penalty kill unit did their job, killing off all six penalties faced.

Lauren Bench put on a show between the pipes as she stopped 30 of 32 shots to earn her second win of the season. Colgate peppered the Gopher netminder late in the third, but Bench provided several acrobatic saves to ensure the victory. The Gophers led 34-32 in shots.

Quotable

"What an incredible sweep on the road against a really good team," said head coach Brad Frost. "Had to play with a lot of guts here tonight after having a two goal lead and them tying it up early in the third. Our team found a way and responded with that greasy goal to get us the win. We buckled down and Lauren Bench was tremendous in net for us. The kids showed a lot of heart and I'm really proud of them. We're looking forward to getting home and to a fun weekend up in Bemidji next weekend."

Notable

The Gophers improve to 8-0-0 against Colgate all time. Taylor Heise extended her point streak to six games, while Catie Skaja and Emily Brown recorded their first goals of the season. Crystalyn Hengler played in her 100th career game.

Up Next

The Gophers head back on the road to take on Bemidj State on Friday and Saturday at the Sanford Center.