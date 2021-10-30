Northeastern Athletics | October 30, 2021 No. 6 Northeastern women's hockey holds off No. 4 Boston College to complete series sweep Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars Share BOSTON — Lauren MacInnis scored her first goal of the season, while Maddie Mills and Chloé Aurard added tallies of their own to lead the nationally ranked #6 Northeastern women's hockey team (7-2, 6-2 Hockey East) to a 3-0 win over the #4 Boston College Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Hockey East) in Matthews Arena. #HowlinHuskies defender Skylar Fontaine talks about her team's performance this afternoon in a 3-0 victory over #4 BC!#HockeyEast 🐾🏒 pic.twitter.com/XWvFvUGaLm— Northeastern Women’s Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) October 30, 2021 Mills' fourth goal of the season came on the powerplay; as a well-worked passing play found her with some space near the goal, she stickhandled past the goaltender and poked the puck home for the score. Aurard got a piece of a long-range drive from Skylar Fontaine, tipping the puck into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season. The starting defenders of Brooke Hobson and Fontaine had a productive day on offense, with both players notching two assists. Tessa Ward and Peyton Anderson also earned points, getting credit for the assist on MacInnis' goal. Aerin Frankel earned her third shutout of the season, increasing her record-holding tally to 31 career shutouts, making 23 saves against the Eagles tonight. The shutout was Northeastern's fifth as a team this season. The Huskies start the 2021-22 campaign with a 2-0-0 record against teams in the top-10 polls. Women's college hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps No. 2 Ohio State, after a 2-1 OT win The top-ranked Badgers sweep No. 2 Buckeyes thanks to pair of goals from LaMantia. READ MORE Women's college hockey: No. 5 Minnesota defeats No. 3 Colgate 3-2, earns second-straight sweep No. 5 Minnesota completes sweep over No. 3 Colgate after goals from three seniors on Saturday afternoon. READ MORE No. 1 Wisconsin women's ice hockey marches past No. 2 Ohio State, 3-1 No. 1 Wisconsin women's ice hockey took down No. 2 Ohio State, 3-1, Saturday afternoon. READ MORE