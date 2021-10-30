No. 6 Northeastern women's hockey holds off No. 4 Boston College to complete series sweep

BOSTON — Lauren MacInnis scored her first goal of the season, while Maddie Mills and Chloé Aurard added tallies of their own to lead the nationally ranked #6 Northeastern women's hockey team (7-2, 6-2 Hockey East) to a 3-0 win over the #4 Boston College Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Hockey East) in Matthews Arena.

#HowlinHuskies defender Skylar Fontaine talks about her team's performance this afternoon in a 3-0 victory over #4 BC!#HockeyEast



