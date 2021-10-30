TRENDING:

NEW

🏀 Men's bracket predictions, ahead of opening day

🏐 Preview: Undefeated No. 1 Texas vs. rival Baylor

😱 Biggest college football October surprises
icehockey-women-nc flag

Northeastern Athletics | October 30, 2021

No. 6 Northeastern women's hockey holds off No. 4 Boston College to complete series sweep

Hockey slang terms, explained by college stars

BOSTON — Lauren MacInnis scored her first goal of the season, while Maddie Mills and Chloé Aurard added tallies of their own to lead the nationally ranked #6 Northeastern women's hockey team (7-2, 6-2 Hockey East) to a 3-0 win over the #4 Boston College Eagles (6-2, 4-2 Hockey East) in Matthews Arena.

  • Mills' fourth goal of the season came on the powerplay; as a well-worked passing play found her with some space near the goal, she stickhandled past the goaltender and poked the puck home for the score.
  • Aurard got a piece of a long-range drive from Skylar Fontaine, tipping the puck into the back of the net for her fourth goal of the season.
  • The starting defenders of Brooke Hobson and Fontaine had a productive day on offense, with both players notching two assists.
  • Tessa Ward and Peyton Anderson also earned points, getting credit for the assist on MacInnis' goal.
  • Aerin Frankel earned her third shutout of the season, increasing her record-holding tally to 31 career shutouts, making 23 saves against the Eagles tonight.
  • The shutout was Northeastern's fifth as a team this season.
  • The Huskies start the 2021-22 campaign with a 2-0-0 record against teams in the top-10 polls.

Women's college hockey: No. 1 Wisconsin sweeps No. 2 Ohio State, after a 2-1 OT win

The top-ranked Badgers sweep No. 2 Buckeyes thanks to pair of goals from LaMantia.
READ MORE

Women's college hockey: No. 5 Minnesota defeats No. 3 Colgate 3-2, earns second-straight sweep

No. 5 Minnesota completes sweep over No. 3 Colgate after goals from three seniors on Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE

No. 1 Wisconsin women's ice hockey marches past No. 2 Ohio State, 3-1

No. 1 Wisconsin women's ice hockey took down No. 2 Ohio State, 3-1, Saturday afternoon.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners