6 crazy stats from this women's college hockey season

The women's college hockey season is roughly a month and a half deep, which means one thing: It's time to look at the craziest stats from this season.

Wisconsin and Ohio State have run the table early on, but many other schools scored mentions in this.

Let's dive in.

*All stats are from our database here at NCAA.com.

1. Ohio State is perfect on the penalty kill

You might be thinking "Oh, the Buckeyes have only taken, like, 10 or 11 penalties this year, right?"

Wrong. Ohio State is a perfect 31-for-31 on the penalty kill. They have been down a player 31 times and had no issue with it at all.

This is a Buckeyes team that's played Wisconsin and Minnesota twice each and both rank within the top 10 of power plays in the nation. Ohio State dismissed their man-advantages with ease.

It's no secret a good penalty kill is a key to success in any level of hockey. But a perfect one is a game-changer.

2. Yale's special teams

On the topic of special teams, let's talk Yale.

Though the Bulldogs aren't perfect on the penalty kill, they do lead the nation in shorthanded goals with four in eight games.

RANKINGS: Here's the latest NC women's ice hockey Power 10

On the flip side, their power play percentage is also top in the country at 34.6 percent. They have nine lamplighters in 26 tries. The closest behind them is Minnesota State at 32.1 percent.

In 2019-20, the top power play was Wisconsin at 35.24 percent. Yale certainly has the firepower to potentially reach that come season's end.

3. Yale goalie Gianna Meloni leads the nation in both GAA and save percentage

Speaking of Yale, it's worth mentioning star goaltender Gianna Meloni.

The senior netminder has five games logged, making her a perfect 5-0-0. She's also only seen two pucks go past her, giving her a .981 save percentage, which is the best in the nation. So far, her most impressive outing was a 32-save shutout against Colgate, which is a team we'll get to in just a second. She was phenomenal in that one.

And get a load of this: Her goals-against average is .430, which is easily the best in the nation.

Yeah, scoring on her isn't easy, but it doesn't seem to be getting easier any time soon.

4. St. Lawrence's Brittney Gout has only scored game-winners

Brittney Gout only scores big goals.

Alright, maybe that's a big statement to toss out there in — *checks calendar* — November, but the graduate student forward from St. Lawrence really has only scored big goals this season.

All three of Gout's goals have been eventual game-winners. Were they exciting, OT-winners? No, but that doesn't matter. The idea that all three of her goals went on to be the game-winners honestly might be more impressive.

The Saints sure hope Gout has many more clutch late-game goals in her back pocket.

5. Colgate is on pace for the most total goals in 7 seasons

While Gout scores big goals, the Raiders simply just score a ton of goals.

Colgate has scored 81 goals in 16 games, which puts it on pace for roughly 177 goals. That would be the most for a team in a single season since Boston College in 2015-16 when the Eagles posted a whopping 213.

CHAMPS: Here's the full list of NC women's ice hockey champions since 2001

The Raiders have three women inside the top 10 for goals in the nation — Kalty Kaltounkova (12), Dara Greig (11) and Danielle Serdachny (11). As for points, Serdachny leads the country with 28, while Kaltounkova is tied for second with 27 and Greig is in fourth with 24.

Even though most of its goalscoring comes from those three, don't expect Colgate's pace to stop.

6. Quinnipiac's Lexie Adzija leads the nation in faceoff wins

Bobcats forward Lexie Adzija's play at center is valuable for many reasons, but No. 1 on that list would be her ability to dominate the dot.

Through 14 games played, Adzija has won 201 faceoffs and only lost 98. She's on pace to record 488 total wins on draws by the end of the regular season. That would be 67 percent on faceoffs, which is wildly good.

Last season she was at roughly 66 percent on draws, so don't be surprised to see her hit, or pass, 488. That would most likely lead the nation without issue.