Women’s ice hockey expanded bracket format supported by DI Competition Oversight Committee

The Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Tuesday supported the recommended format of an expanded 11-team bracket in the National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Championship, effective for 2022.

The proposal still must be approved by the Division I Council, which is scheduled to meet Dec. 15.

Under the format proposed by the National Collegiate Women's Ice Hockey Committee:

The top five seeds in the tournament would receive first-round byes. The fifth-seeded team would play at the campus site of one of the top four seeds.

Three first-round games would be played at the campus sites of three of the top four seeds in the tournament. The winners of first-round game would receive a day off before playing in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The four second-round winners would advance to the Women's Frozen Four March 18-20 in Park, Pennsylvania.

The women's ice hockey committee thinks this format allows the tournament to stay on its current schedule. Committee members believe it is important to make sure there is a day of rest for teams after competing in the first round, then having to face a team that received a bye into the quarterfinals. The committee also thinks having teams host on campus could enhance the championship atmosphere for the players.