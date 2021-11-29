Northeastern and Colgate give women's hockey rankings a new top-5 look

This past weekend featured two exciting and important tournaments in the women's college hockey world: the D1 in DC tournament and the Smashville Showcase. Both are large reasons as to why there's quite a bit of movement within this week's Power 10.

Let's dive into one of the most interesting rankings of the season so far.

1. Wisconsin (15-0-1) | Prev: 1

The Badgers didn't play this past weekend. There's no doubt about it — they're currently the best team in the nation.

Up next is a big weekend set with Minnesota.

2. Ohio State (14-2) | Prev: 2

Ohio State posted a huge weekend in the D1 in DC Tournament, first taking down St. Lawrence, 5-2, and then beating Penn State, 4-2.

Junior forward Jennifer Gardner and senior defenseman Sophia Jacques traded roles in both games. Gardner tallied two goals against St. Lawrence, while Jacques posted a goal. In the win over Penn State, Jacques registered two lamplighters, while Gardner scored one. Hard to complain with that kind of production.

Next on the schedule is a series with Minnesota Duluth this weekend.

3. Northeastern (14-2-1) | Prev: 4

While the Huskies didn't participate in a cool-named tournament, they did go on the road to Princeton to take on the Tigers. They swept them, winning, 2-0, on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

In the 2-0 win Friday, Northeastern goalie Aerin Frankel posted a 22-save shutout. Princeton responded Saturday by peppering the graduate student goalie with 42 shots, but only mustering one goal. Frankel's goals against average is tied for second in the nation at 0.86. Her save percentage of .966 is third.

😳😳😳 My goodness, Aerin.



Frankel gets a couple clutch saves and gets a little help from the skaters in front of her to keep Princeton off the board!

The Huskies will look to maintain their spot in these rankings next weekend when they face Cornell.

4. Colgate (15-4-1) | Prev: 7

After a brief time in the second half of this Power 10, the Raiders move back into the top 5 after a terrific showing at the Smashville Showcase.

Colgate edged out Boston College Friday, 2-1, and then-No. 3 Minnesota on Saturday, 2-1. Despite being one of the nation's top offenses, Colgate could only muster four goals over the two games. Instead, it was its defense and goaltending that saved the day. Freshman goalie Hannah Murphy made 50 stops on 51 shots over the two days.

Here's a wild stat from the weekend: the Raiders tallied 57 shots on BC goalie Abigail Levy Friday. Props to her for stopping 55 of them.

When it came to the Smashville Showcase, the only thing better for Colgate than earning this high of a spot on this list was winning a guitar for a trophy. That's pretty cool.

Colgate can now enjoy a long break, as it doesn't play another game until Jan. 1 when it takes on Sacred Heart in an exhibition game.

5. Minnesota (12-4) | Prev: 3

After having swept Colgate earlier this season, the Golden Gophers lost in the Smashville Showcase final to the Raiders, 2-1. They beat Mercyhurst, 4-0, the day before.

The big reason for Minnesota falling a whole two spots is a combination of two things: losing to Colgate and Northeastern having a big weekend. Nothing to panic over, Minnesota fans.

Things won't get any easier for Minnesota, as it faces No. 1 Wisconsin this upcoming weekend.

6. Quinnipiac (15-1-2) | Prev: 5

The Bobcats won the Nutmeg Classic this past weekend, beating then-No. 6 Yale, 3-2, in OT and then UConn by the same score in the championship.

Quinnipiac's win over Yale was especially impressive, considering it was down 2-0 after one period and spent most of the game down 2-1. It wasn't until sophomore forward Olivia Mobley scored, forcing OT with 45 seconds left in the game. Graduate student forward Taylor House won the game in overtime.

COMEBACK CITY!!!



Reilly → Peart → T-🏡 for the WIN!!

The Bobcats begin a long break, as they don't play until Jan. 1, 2022. That matchup comes against Wisconsin.

7. Yale (9-3-1) | Prev: 6

The Bulldogs fell to Quinnipiac in the Nutmeg Classic, 3-2, but then beat Sacred Heart, 4-1, the next day. The matchup with Quinnipiac was as close as it gets, but that's now two losses to the Bobcats this season.

Like with Minnesota, there's nothing to panic over for Yale. The only issue for the Bulldogs is having to watch the Bobcats "run" Connecticut.

WE RUN THIS STATE 👏😼🏆 pic.twitter.com/h7JDaJyq9Z — QU Women's Hockey (@QU_WIH) November 28, 2021

8. Clarkson (14-2-2) | Prev: 9

The Golden Knights posted a great weekend, sweeping Maine on the road. Friday afternoon saw Clarkson earn a 4-1 win, while Saturday brought a 5-2 win.

Junior forward Gabrielle David was the star of the weekend for Clarkson, putting up a hat trick in Game 1 and posting two more in Game 2. She leads her team in goals with 13.

Up next is a home-and-home series with St. Lawrence.

9. Minnesota Duluth (7-5) | Prev: 8

Like many teams in this Power 10, the Bulldogs were apart of a tournament this past weekend. They were down in Washington D.C. for the D1 in DC Tournament. They lost, 3-2, to Penn State on Friday but put together a nice performance Saturday, beating St. Lawrence, 4-3.

Fifth year forward Anna Klein posted three goals over the two games.

Up next is a tough weekend series at home against Ohio State.

10. Harvard (7-3) | Prev: 10

The Crimson didn't play this past weekend, however they earned a 3-2 win over New Hampshire last Tuesday.

This weekend brings dates with Union and a sneaky good RPI team. The Engineers have a win over a ranked opponent this year (then-No. 9 Providence) and took Colgate to OT on Nov. 12.