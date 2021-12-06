Women's college hockey rankings: Northeastern claims No. 1 spot as Wisconsin falls in latest Power 10

When the curtain closes on this DI women's college hockey season, we'll look back on this past weekend as one of the wildest, as well as one of the most important.

We've yet to see the kind of change at the top that these batch of games created.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the rankings.

1. Northeastern (16-2-1) | Prev: 3

Welcome to the No. 1 spot, Northeastern. You've earned it.

The Huskies find themselves all the way up here for two reasons. The first is that both Wisconsin and Ohio State lost this past weekend. The second is that the Huskies have been taking care of business. They swept Cornell this past weekend with wins of 4-2 and 3-1. They've won eight in a row and haven't lost in regulation since Oct. 9.

Here's the million dollar question: Can Northeastern stay up here?

My answer is yes. Northeastern is the best defensive team in the nation, allowing only 18 goals in 19 games, which is lowest in the country. Senior netminder Aerin Frankel ranks second in both goals against average (0.94) and save percentage (.962).

The Huskies have a long break and don't play again until Jan. 7 against Merrimack.

2. Wisconsin (15-1-1) | Prev: 1

The Badgers dropped a spot this week after a not-so-great weekend against Minnesota. They suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, losing 3-2. Then Saturday saw the Badgers and Gophers tie, 2-2. The Gophers eventually won the shootout.

Wisconsin's high-flying offense putting up only four goals in two games isn't ideal, but it's still Wisconsin. It's nothing to panic over long-term. Teams are allowed to have a bad weekend every so often.

The Badgers will look to get back on track against Bemidji State this weekend.

3. Ohio State (15-3-0) | Prev: 2

Like the Badgers, the Buckeyes fall one spot this week after splitting a series. Friday night saw Ohio State fall to Minnesota Duluth, 5-2. But Saturday provided the perfect opportunity for a rebound and the Buckeyes took it, beating the Bulldogs, 6-2. Graduate forward Lexi Templeman had two goals in the win.

Again, no reason to panic here for Ohio State. It's one loss. They still lead the nation in total goals with 91. The next closest is Colgate with 86.

The Buckeyes have a long break and don't play again until they face Lindenwood on Jan. 7.

4. Minnesota (13-4-1) | Prev: 5

The Golden Gophers posted a great weekend, as they went on the road and took down then-No. 1 Wisconsin, 3-2, in Game 1 and then tied the Badgers, 2-2, on Saturday. The Gophers did, however, win in the shootout.

Graduate student goalie Lauren Bench posted a spectacular weekend, stopping 31 of 33 shots in Game 1 and 37 of 39 in Game 2. Performances like that against teams like that build what the kids call "momentum".

Up next is another big test: Minnesota Duluth.

5. Colgate (15-4-1) | Prev: 4

Colgate didn't play this past weekend and doesn't play again until Jan. 7 when it faces Harvard.

6. Quinnipiac (15-1-2) | Prev: 6

Quinnipiac also didn't play this past weekend and it doesn't play again until Jan. 1 when the Bobcats go on the road to face Wisconsin.

7. Minnesota Duluth (8-6-0) | Prev: 9

The Bulldogs find themselves moving up a bit on this week's Power 10 after splitting a series with then-No. 2 Ohio State. They won Game 1, 5-2, but lost Game 2, 6-2.

Still, it was a positive weekend for Minnesota Duluth. Fifth-year forward Anna Klein had two goals in the win and despite being outshot, senior goalie Emma Soderberg stopped 39 of 41 shots.

Next up is a big weekend set with Minnesota.

8. Yale (9-3-1) | Prev: 7

Yale didn't play this past weekend.

Next up is one game against Boston University on Dec. 8, and then a long break until Jan. 4.

9. Harvard (9-3-0) | Prev: 10

Though Harvard didn't have the gaudy wins of Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth, it still took care of business this past weekend, steamrolling Union, 5-0, and then edging out RPI, 4-3, in overtime.

Junior defenseman Kyra Willoughby had the game-winner in OT to beat RPI on Saturday.

In the win over Union, first-year goalie Alex Pellicci recorded her first-career shutout, stopping all 22 shots she faced.

Next up for the Crimson is a break before picking things back up against Minnesota Duluth on Dec. 31.

10. Clarkson (15-2-3) | Prev: 8

The Golden Knights split their series with St. Lawrence this weekend, tying the Saints, 1-1, on Thursday and then beating them, 1-0, on Friday.

Clarkson gets a long break before playing Princeton on Jan. 7.