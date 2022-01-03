Women's college hockey rankings: Wisconsin back at No. 1 to begin second half

The second half of the women's college hockey season is underway, which means it's time to get right back to the Power 10 rankings.

Not every team was in action this past weekend, but the matchups of Wisconsin-Quinnipiac and Harvard-Minnesota Duluth were enough to release a fresh batch of rankings.

One thing to note before we get started is that the "previous" on each section is from the final rankings of the first half and not the rankings of the first half as a whole.

Let's get started.

1. Wisconsin (18-1-2) | Prev: 2

Wisconsin is back in the saddle as the No. 1 team in the nation, and rightfully so. They took Quinnipiac down, 5-2, in Game 1 on Saturday and then skated to a 1-1 tie with the Bobcats Sunday.

Sophomore forward Casey O'Brien potted a goal this past weekend, extending league-leading goal total to 21. She also added an assist, which brings her league-leading point total to 38. The sophomore was one of college hockey's biggest offensive threats through the first half. It doesn't look like anything's changed in half No. 2.

The Badgers are off this upcoming weekend, but will pick play up against Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Jan. 10.

2. Northeastern (16-2-1) | Prev: 1

The Huskies didn't play this past weekend and haven't since Dec. 5.

They'll begin their second half this Friday against Merrimack.

3. Ohio State (15-3-0) | Prev: 3

Ohio State also didn't play this past weekend. It will begin the second half this Friday against Lindenwood.

4. Quinnipiac (15-2-3) | Prev: 6

The Bobcats move up two spots in this Power 10 due to their 1-1 tie of Wisconsin in the second game.

Goalie Corinne Schroeder was the biggest reason why Quinnipiac escaped with a tie. The graduate student turned aside 41 of Wisconsin's 42 shots. Because of her performance, she won ECAC goalie of the week. Schroeder also owns the country's second best save percentage (.959) and third-best goals against average (1.07).

The Bobcats get right back at it this Friday against St. Lawrence.

5. Minnesota (14-5-1) | Prev: 4

The Golden Gophers didn't play this past weekend. They open the second half this Saturday against St. Thomas.

6. Minnesota Duluth (11-7-0) | Prev: 7

The Bulldogs opened their second half with two solid wins over Harvard, taking down the Crimson, 5-2, in Game 1 and then, 4-3, in Game 2.

Senior forward Gabbie Hughes potted four goals on the weekend, bringing her season-tally to 14, which is tied for fourth in the nation. Fifth-year Anna Klein chipped in with a two-goal weekend.

Next up is a road series with St. Cloud State.

7. Colgate (15-4-1) | Prev: 5

Colgate didn't play this past weekend. It opens the second half this Friday against Harvard.

8. Yale (10-3-1) | Prev: 8

Yale also didn't play this past weekend. It opens the second half on Tuesday against Sacred Heart.

9. Clarkson (15-2-3) | Prev: 10

The Golden Knights didn't play this past weekend. They open the second half this Friday against Princeton.

10. Harvard (9-5-0) | Prev: 9

Harvard opened its second half with two disappointing losses to Minnesota Duluth by scores of 5-2 and 4-3. Despite the two losses, Harvard stays ranked this week because the Bulldogs were the team that had the higher rank in their matchup.

The Crimson get a chance to right the ship on Friday at Colgate.