Clarkson gets big boost in latest Power 10 women's hockey rankings with win at Quinnipiac

While a few games were canceled, this past weekend saw almost a full schedule of women's college hockey, which makes for an exciting look at the new Power 10 rankings this week.

The team with the biggest jump was Clarkson and rightfully so – the Golden Knights hit the road this past weekend and scored two big wins over Princeton and No. 5 Quinnipiac.

Let's dive into the full rankings.

1. Wisconsin (18-1-2) | Prev: 1

Even though the Badgers weren't in action this past weekend, they've still done more than enough this season to be considered the No. 1 team in the nation.

They play Monday night against Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Next weekend sees them host St. Thomas.

2. Northeastern (18-2-1) | Prev: 2

Despite being No. 3 in the USCHO poll, the Huskies stay at No. 2 after a great weekend against Merrimack. They beat the Warriors, 8-0, in Game 1 and then went on the road to beat them, 3-1, in Game 2.

Most impressive was goalie Aerin Frankel posting a 24-save shutout and earning two assists in the 8-0 win. Frankel leads the country in both save percentage (.964) and goals against average (0.88). Now she's posting points. She's been sensational.

Also sensational was forward Chloe Aurard, who potted a hat trick and an assist in Game 1 and then added two more points in Game 2.

Next up for Northeastern is a weekend set with New Hampshire.

3. Ohio State (17-3-0) | Prev: 3

The Buckeyes had quite the weekend, stomping all over Lindenwood with wins of 8-2 and 10-0.

Star defenseman Sophie Jaques dominated the weekend with three goals and seven points over the two games. Right wing Brooke Bink also came up big, scoring a hat trick in the 10-0 win.

It's no surprise that with an 18-goal weekend and Wisconsin off, the Buckeyes now lead the country in goals for with 109.

Next on the schedule is a weekend set at St. Cloud State.

4. Minnesota (16-5-1) | Prev: 5

The Golden Gophers had no issue with St. Thomas this past weekend, winning, 8-0, in Game 1 and taking Game 2, 8-2.

In the first matchup, forwards Abigail Boreen and Savannah Norcross both registered two-goal games. Boreen basically said "hmmm, not sure two goals is enough," and scored a hat trick the next night in Game 2. Taylor Heise, the team's leading goalscorer, finished the weekend with a goal and five assists.

Next up is a home-and-home with Minnesota State this weekend.

5. Clarkson (17-2-3) | Prev: 9

By far the biggest jump in these rankings, Clarkson flies up to No. 5 this week after two big road wins. What got the Golden Knights into the top five was their 3-2 win on the road over then-No. 4 Quinnipiac.

Clarkson led for the whole night, getting goals from Gabrielle David, Florence Lessard and Nicole Gosling. What was also pretty substantial was the Golden Knights outshot the Bobcats, 39-23.

Michelle Pasiechnyk was brilliant in net, stopping 21 of the 23 Quinnipiac shots she faced.

What also helped the Golden Knights rise so high in these rankings was their 3-1 win at Princeton the day before. After going down 1-0, Clarkson rattled off three unanswered goals to win the game. David had the eventual game-winner.

The Golden Knights head back on the road this weekend with stops at Cornell and Colgate.

6. Quinnipiac (15-3-3) | Prev: 4

The Bobcats fall two spots in this week's rankings after losing to Clarkson, 3-2. Their game the day before against St. Lawrence was postponed.

Quinnipiac looks to get back on track next weekend with games at RPI and Union.

7. Colgate (16-4-1) | Prev: 7

The Raiders only had one game this past weekend after Monday's game against No. 10 Harvard was postponed. So, Colgate got the best of Dartmouth, 4-2.

The offense was led by sophomore forward Dara Greig who potted a hat trick in the win. She's now tied for the team-lead in goals with 14. Danielle Serdachny and Kalty Kaltounkova each added three assists against Dartmouth as well.

Next up are home games against St. Lawrence and Clarkson this weekend.

8. Minnesota Duluth (11-7-0) | Prev: 6

Minnesota Duluth's series against St. Cloud State was postponed this past weekend.

Next up is a home series against Bemidji State.

9. Yale (10-3-1) | Prev: 8

The Bulldogs' games against Union and RPI were canceled last weekend.

Next up is are road games against Dartmouth and Harvard.

10. Harvard (9-5-0) | Prev: 10

Harvard stays at No. 10 this week after its games were postponed against Cornell and No. 6 Colgate.

Next on the schedule are home games against Brown and Yale.