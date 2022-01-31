Women's college hockey rankings: Minnesota-Ohio State series defines this week's Power 10

The series between Minnesota and Ohio State this past weekend was some of the best women's college hockey we've seen this year.

And that wasn't the only set of exciting games. Over in the ECAC, Harvard took on Clarkson and Quinnipiac battled Colgate. Still, the series between Minnesota and Ohio State shifted the top of this week's Power 10 rankings and its impacts could be felt through the rest of the regular season.

Let's dive into the rankings.

1. Minnesota (20-7-1) | Prev: 1

The Gophers stay at No. 1 after their split with the Buckeyes this past weekend. They fell in Game 1, 2-1, in overtime, but bounced back well in Game 2 with a 5-3 win.

In the 5-3 win, Minnesota rattled off four-straight goals before the halfway point of the second period and never looked back. Two of those were from senior forward Taylor Heise who's tied for the country-lead in points with 46. Her three-goal weekend positions her well to go for the Patty Kazmaier Award at the season's end.

Minnesota hosts Bemidji State this upcoming weekend.

2. Ohio State (19-5-0) | Prev: 3

Even though the Buckeyes lost in Game 2, there was a lot to like from Ohio State this past weekend.

The Buckeyes battled back in both matchups. In Game 1, senior defenseman Madison Bizal scored the tying goal midway through the third period to make it 1-1. Then graduate student Liz Schepers scored the OT-winner on a 2-on-1 in front of the Minnesota net.

In Game 2, Ohio State responded to Minnesota's offensive onslaught by scoring two midway through the third period to cut Minnesota's lead to 4-3.

This weekend series strengthened both teams a ton. It's going to be difficult to remove either of these squads from the top two.

3. Northeastern (21-3-1) | Prev: 2

The Huskies fall a spot after a tough, 2-1 loss to Vermont on Friday. That was the only game they played this past weekend.

Senior forward Maureen Murphy notched the only goal in the loss, and graduate student goalie Aerin Frankel stopped 30 of the 32 shots she faced. It's one loss and it was to a very good Vermont team.

Up next is the Beanpot and a date with Boston College on Tuesday.

4. Wisconsin (19-3-4) | Prev: 4

The Badgers stay at No. 4 this week after tying St. Cloud State, 1-1, (they eventually won it in the shootout) and then beating the Huskies the next day, 4-0.

Somehow, the Badgers only got one goal on 55 shots in the first game. They peppered St. Cloud State goalie Emma Polusny with shots, but she stood tall, forcing overtime with her incredible play.

Wisconsin's top trio of senior Daryl Watts and sophomores Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster seemed quite motivated the next day in the win. O'Brien and Watts set Webster up for two of her three goals. Watts ended up getting the only helper on Webster's third and final goal.

O'Brien ranks No. 1 in goals in the country with 21. Webster ranks third with 19.

Next up is a game Monday night against St. Thomas and then a massive weekend series with Minnesota Duluth.

5. Minnesota Duluth (16-8-0) | Prev: 5

Minnesota Duluth stays put at No. 5 this week after two quality wins over Minnesota State this past weekend.

In the 4-2 win Friday, the Bulldogs got goals from senior Taylor Anderson, fifth year Elizabeth Giguere, sophomore Clara Van Wieren and junior Taylor Stewart. In the 5-3 win on Saturday, Giguere added two more goals to her weekend and senior Gabbie Hughes posted a goal and two assists, bringing her point total on the season to 46. That's tied with Heise for best in the nation.

Up next is a Tuesday battle with St. Cloud State and then a trip to Wisconsin for a two-game set with the Badgers.

6. Harvard (15-5-0) | Prev: 6

The Crimson only played one game this weekend after their matchup with St. Lawrence was postponed on Saturday, but the one game they did play keeps them at No. 6.

Harvard took down then-No. 10 Clarkson, 6-2. The Crimson got goals from all over the lineup with Anne Bloomer posting a two-goal day. With the win, Harvard improved its place atop the ECAC standings.

Next up for Harvard is the Beanpot and a date with Boston University on Tuesday.

7. Colgate (20-5-1) | Prev: 9

The Raiders move into the No. 7 spot after a 4-3 overtime win over then-No. 6 Quinnipiac. They followed that big victory up with a 3-1 win at Princeton.

Target Acquired 🎯



Ally Simpson finds the back of the net for a top 10 overtime win!

In the OT win, Colgate got goals from sophomore Dara Greig, freshman Neena Brick and junior Kaitlyn O'Donohoe. Junior Allyson Simpson sniped home the game-winner in overtime to move the lower-ranked Raiders past the higher-ranked Bobcats. The next day, Colgate got scoring from senior Eleri MacKay, senior Rosy Demers and an empty-netter from sophomore Kalty Kaltounkova.

Up next is a Tuesday game with Clarkson.

8. Quinnipiac (18-5-3) | Prev: 7

Even though the Bobcats fell to Colgate, 4-3, in overtime on Friday, they responded well with a 3-0 win over Cornell on Saturday.

Quinnipiac got goals from sophomore Olivia Mobley, sophomore Kendall Cooper and junior Kate Reilly in the win over the Big Red. Senior goalie Logan Angers posted a great day, stopping all 26 shots she faced.

The Bobcats will head to Clarkson and then St. Lawrence this weekend.

9. Yale (16-5-1) | Prev: 8

The Bulldogs split a series this past weekend with Brown, losing, 4-1 in Game 1 and winning, 5-1, in Game 2.

Yale outshot Brown, 32-17, in Game 1, but Brown goalie Kaley Doyle was more than up to the task, stopping 31 of the 32 shots she faced en route to the win. The Bulldogs' offense came back even harder the next day though and potted five goals on 45 shots. Those five goals came from senior Maya Kerfoot, first-year Anna Bargman, junior Claire Dalton, first-year Vita Poniatovskaia and senior Tess Dettling.

The Bulldogs go on the road this weekend to face RPI and Union.

10. Vermont (17-9-2) | Prev: NR

Welcome to the Power 10, Vermont. Make yourself at home.

The Catamounts earned a statement win over then-No. 1 Northeastern on Friday, edging out the Huskies, 2-1, on the road. While goals from Kristina Shanahan and Bella Parento were enough to win, the play of sophomore goalie Jessie McPherson is what elevated the Catamounts. She stopped 35 of 36 shots faced.

This amazing stop with less than 40 seconds to play was McPherson's best of the night.

🚨DOWN GOES NO. 1🚨

Vermont followed up the huge upset with a 4-2 win over New Hampshire.

The Catamounts are on a seven-game win streak and are one of college hockey's hottest teams. I don't see them falling off these rankings anytime soon.

Up next is a weekend series at Maine.