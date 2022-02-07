Women's college hockey rankings: Wisconsin-Minnesota Duluth series shakes up latest Power 10

Last week it was the series between Minnesota and Ohio State defining the women's college hockey rankings. This time it was the latest weekend series between Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth.

Ironically enough, all four of those teams make up the top four. As for the rest of the rankings? There were even more shake-ups.

Let's jump into this week's Power 10 rankings.

1. Minnesota (22-7-1) | Prev: 1

The Gophers remain the No. 1 team in the country after a sweep of Bemidji State. With wins of 7-0 and 5-2, Minnesota got offense from everywhere. Senior Taylor Heise had another incredible weekend, scoring two goals and three assists over the two games. She leads the country in goals (22) and points (51). She's a strong candidate for this year's Patty Kazmaier Award.

2. Ohio State (21-5-0) | Prev: 2

Ohio State stays at No. 2 after sweeping Minnesota State this past weekend with wins of 5-0 and 7-1. A lot of different Buckeyes had superb weekends. But what really stands out is the play of senior defenseman Sophie Jaques. She registered three assists over the two games and ranks third in the country for points with 47. She has a 15-point lead on the defenseman in the No. 2 spot for points.

3. Wisconsin (21-4-4) | Prev: 4

The Badgers have slipped up a bit lately, as they're 4-3-2. Even though they dropped Game 1 to No. 5 Minnesota Duluth this past weekend, 3-0, they came back hard in Game 2, taking it 5-1. Superstar Daryl Watts recorded a hat trick in the win. She's now fifth for all-time points in NC women's hockey with 284. She sits a point away from moving into a tie for third place.

4. Minnesota Duluth (18-9-0) | Prev: 5

The Bulldogs earned a split with Wisconsin, which is never something to be angry about. In the first game, Minnesota Duluth was outshot 45-16. But because of a first-period goal from freshman Gabby Krause, two third-period goals from fifth-year forward Elizabeth Giguere and an outstanding, 45-save performance from goalie Jojo Chobak, the Bulldogs escaped with a 3-0 win.

5. Northeastern (22-4-1) | Prev: 3

Northeastern falls two spots for two reasons. For one, Wisconsin and Minnesota Duluth split their series, which is good for both teams. On the Northeastern side of things, the Huskies lost to Boston College in the first round of the Beanpot, 3-1. It wasn't for lack of trying though — the Huskies got 50 shots on net. BC goalie Abigail Levy was incredible, stopping 49 of the 50 pucks thrown her way. Northeastern came back hard against Merrimack, beating the Warriors, 5-0. Senior Maureen Murphy posted two goals and five points in the game. Not too bad, right?

6. Colgate (21-7-1) | Prev: 6

Despite falling to then-No. 10 Clarkson, 3-1, last Tuesday, the Raiders bounced back in a big way with a huge 6-2 win over then-No. 6 Harvard. Sophomore Kalty Kaltounkova put on a show, scoring two goals and adding two assists. Colgate did go onto lose at Cornell on Sunday, 3-2, but the win over Harvard moves the Raiders up a spot.

7. Harvard (17-6-0) | Prev: 6

The Crimson fall a spot after losing to then-No. 7 Colgate, 6-2. However, Harvard did get a big 4-1 win over Boston University in the first round of the Beanpot and a 6-3 win over Cornell on Saturday. Junior Anne Bloomer was sensational over the three games, registering three goals and three assists.

8. Yale (18-5-1) | Prev: 9

Yale moves up a spot after posting a 3-0 win over RPI and a 7-0 win over Union. Senior Tess Dettling was great, scoring a goal in Game 1 and potting a hat trick and adding two assists in Game 2. In net, first-year goalie Pia Dukaric registered an 18-save shutout against RPI and then senior puck-stopper Gianna Meloni successfully saved all 26 shots she faced.

9. Vermont (19-9-2) | Prev: 10

A week after making the Power 10 for the first time all season, Vermont earned a weekend-sweep at Maine. Over the 2-1 and 3-1 wins, the Catamounts got lamplighters from Theresa Schafzahl, Ellice Murphy, Alyssa Holmes, Hailey Burns and Corinne McCool.

10. Clarkson (21-6-3) | Prev: NR

The Golden Knights fell off last week's Power 10, but they're back. Even though they lost, 2-1, in overtime to then-No. 8 Quinnipiac, the 3-1 win over then-No. 7 Colgate and 7-1 win against Princeton put them back in these rankings. Graduate student Caitrin Lonergan and junior Brooke McQuigge continue to dominate. Lonergan had a hat trick and an assist against Princeton. McQuigge had two goals and two assists in the same game.