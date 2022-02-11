Bemidji State upsets No. 2 Ohio State women's hockey behind Kerigan Dowhy's 51-save performance

BEMIDJI, Minn. – Behind a career-high 51 saves from fifth-year senior Kerigan Dowhy on senior night, the Bemidji State University women's hockey team upset No. 2 Ohio State University 3-2 Friday night in Western Collegiate Hockey Association play.

The Beavers and Buckeyes were scoreless at the 19-minute mark of the first period but the Buckeyes’ Gabby Rosenthal scored off the powerplay with two seconds to spare before intermission. Late in the second period, BSU’s Graysen Myers answered back with a goal of her own, tying the game before heading into the third period.

BRACKET PREDICTIONS: 2022 NCAA NC women's ice hockey bracket predictions

Scoring the first goal of her career, sophomore Kayla Santl earned the Beavers their first lead of the game off assists from Claudia Verkerke and Paige Anderson. Just after the 50-minute mark, BSU alumna and current OSU graduate student-athlete Clair DeGeorge tied the game again with just 7:35 to go in regulation.

Locked in a 2-2 tie with just 28 seconds left, Ohio State pulled its goaltender in favor of the extra skater and after a flurry of saves from Dowhy, fifth-year senior Paige Beebe fired the puck into the empty net, with less than a second left, from her defensive circle to claim victory over Ohio State, 3-2.

POWER RANKINGS: Wisconsin-Minnesota Duluth series shakes up latest Power 10

Dowhy’s 51-save performance was enough to land her the 10th-place spot on the BSU leaderboard for single-game saves. The Beavers’ defensive plays were in full swing, marking 32 total blocked shots from student-athletes across the Beavers’ line-chart. BSU’s marked three-for-four on the penalty kill, allowing just one goal in the first period.

Head Coach Jim Scanlan, along with fifth-year seniors Kerigan Dowhy and Paige Beebe and senior Claudia Verkerke recapped the evenings events here.