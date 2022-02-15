Wisconsin moves back into top-two, Yale moves up in latest women's hockey Power 10 rankings

With one weekend of hockey remaining in the women's college hockey regular season, things are tightening up.

In the second-to-last regular season Power rankings of the season, Wisconsin made a big push to get back into my top-two and Yale is moving its way back up as well.

Let's dive into the rankings.

1. Minnesota (24-7-1) | Prev: 1

The Golden Gophers got a home-and-home sweep against St. Cloud State this past weekend with wins of 5-3 and 5-1. In Game 1, it was all about senior Abigail Boreen with a hat trick and two assists and senior Taylor Heise with a goal and three assists. In Game 2, fifth-year Olivia Knowles stepped up with a goal and two helpers. The one constant through the two wins was senior Catie Skaja with three goals and five points on the weekend.

Next up is a home-and-home with St. Thomas to close out the regular season.

2. Wisconsin (23-4-4) | Prev: 2

Wisconsin swept a series this past weekend for the first time since Dec. 10 and 11. This sweep came against Minnesota State with wins of 5-2 and 7-2. Fifth-year forward Daryl Watts continued her outstanding play this season, scoring four goals and nine points on the weekend. This past weekend gave the Badgers a great opportunity to get back on track before the playoffs and the national tournament.

Up next is a huge road series with Ohio State.

3. Ohio State (23-6-0) | Prev: 2

The Buckeyes fall a spot due to splitting their series with Bemidji State. They lost, 3-2, in Game 1, but it wasn't for lack of trying — Ohio State put 53 shots on the Bemidji State net. The next day saw Ohio State's offense explode for eight goals in an 8-1 win. Graduate student Clair DeGeorge led the way offensively with a goal and three assists in the win. Senior defender Sophie Jaques posted five points on the weekend, placing her as the No. 3 point-getter in college hockey with 52.

The Buckeyes will host Wisconsin this weekend.

4. Minnesota Duluth (20-9-0) | Prev: 4

Minnesota Duluth stays put at No. 4 after sweeping St. Thomas. Even though Game 1 saw the Bulldogs only win 2-1, they did outshoot the Tommies, 41-6. Those shots went in the next day, as Minnesota Duluth walked away with an 8-1 victory. Redshirt senior Naomi Rogge posted a four-point game, while senior Taylor Anderson, freshman Gabby Krause and sophomore Clara Van Wieren all registered three points each.

The Bulldogs finish the regular season with a game at St. Cloud State this Tuesday and then a weekend series at home against the Huskies.

5. Northeastern (25-4-1) | Prev: 5

Northeastern had three games over the past seven days and won them all. First was a 3-0 win over Boston University in the women's Beanpot consolation game. Then there were 8-1 and 2-0 wins over Maine this past weekend. Senior Maureen Murphy was on fire during that stretch, posting two straight hat tricks in the win over BU and the first win over Maine. Her 23 goals have her tied for third in the nation.

The Huskies end the regular season with a road game against New Hampshire on Tuesday and then a weekend series with UConn.

6. Yale (21-5-1) | Prev: 8

Yale got three home wins last week. The first was a 3-2 win over Union. Then came one of its biggest wins of the year, which was a 3-1 victory over Clarkson. The Bulldogs beat St. Lawrence by the same score on Saturday. Yale only gave up four goals over the three games, which highlights its biggest strength — goaltending and defense. Senior Gianna Meloni and freshman Pia Dukaric have formed the best goalie tandem in the nation with both ranking inside the top six in goals against average. The Bulldogs rank second in the nation in total goals against with 36.

Yale ends the regular season with road games at Quinnipiac and Princeton this weekend.

7. Colgate (23-7-1) | Prev: 6

The Raiders got two big ECAC wins this past weekend, beating Union, 8-0, and then taking down RPI, 3-0. In the win over Union, three different Raiders registered two-goal games: senior Delani MacKay and sophomores Dara Greig and sophomore Kalty Kaltounkova. The 11 goals scored helped solidify Colgate as the fourth-best offense in the nation with 122 goals for. Over the two games, goalie Hannah Murphy stopped all 37 shots she faced.

Colgate finishes the season on the road with stops at Clarkson and St. Lawrence this weekend.

8. Harvard (19-7-1) | Prev: 7

The Crimson played four games over the past week, coming away with two wins, a loss and a tie. The most important win was taking down Boston College, 5-4, to win the women's Beanpot. Junior Kristin Della Rovere was huge, scoring two goals en route to the title win. Saturday was Harvard's toughest game of the week, losing to then-No. 9 Quinnipiac, 2-1.

Harvard visits RPI and Union this weekend to finish the regular season.

9. Quinnipiac (21-7-3) | Prev: NR

Quinnipiac had a great weekend, scoring a 7-2 win over Dartmouth and a 2-1 win over then-No. 6 Harvard. The Bobcats got two-goal games out of senior Lexie Adzija, junior Sadie Peart and first-year Maya Labad in the drubbing of Dartmouth. In the win over Harvard, Olivia Mobley scored her fourth game-winner of the season when she potted a backhander past Harvard goalie Lindsay Reed just 29 seconds into the third period.

The Bobcats take on RPI, Yale and Brown to end the season.

10. Clarkson (22-7-3) | Prev: 10

After falling to Yale, 3-1, on Friday, Clarkson responded the next day in a big way, taking down Brown, 8-1. Freshman Haley Winn led the way with two goals and an assist in the victory, while graduate student Caitrin Lonergan registered two assists. She's tied for eighth in the country in points with 46.

The Golden Knights stay at home to finish the regular season with matchups against Colgate and Cornell.