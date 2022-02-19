Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | February 19, 2022 No. 2 Ohio State beats No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey, 2-1, to complete weekend sweep U.S. Olympic women's hockey team's top college highlights Share No. 2 Ohio State completed the sweep of No. 3 Wisconsin on Saturday, taking down the Badgers 2-1. With the win, the Buckeyes set a program-record for wins in a season with 25. The score made the game appear closer than it was. The Buckeyes spent the majority of Game 2 in the Badgers end, producing chances and taking advantage of Wisconsin only having three forward lines and 15 skaters. THE SWEEP: Check out the full series between Ohio State and Wisconsin Buckeyes forward Kenzie Hauswirth was the source of both Ohio State goals in the second period. P2| @KenzieHauswirth AGAIN 👊Buckeyes up 2-0 with 12:01 to play #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/NJhX3frHwy— Ohio State Women's Hockey (@OhioStateWHKY) February 19, 2022 First she finished off a pass from senior Sara Saekkinen early in the middle 20 minutes to make it 1-0. Later in the period, she stuffed a rebound into the Wisconsin net to make it 2-0. Despite Ohio State dominating the second period, Wisconsin ended on a high note when senior Daryl Watts picked a corner and beat OSU goalie Amanda Thiele to make it 2-1. Thiele finished with 22 saves on 23 shots. Watts up, #Badgers fans?!Daryl Watts gets Wisconsin on the board pic.twitter.com/ftov2xHOgo— Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerWHockey) February 19, 2022 Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 45-23. The only reason the Buckeyes didn’t win by more was due to Wisconsin backup netminder Cami Kronish. She finished with a spectacular 43 saves on 45 shots. SCOREBOARD: Follow all the action this season After the weekend sweep, Ohio State sits six points ahead of Wisconsin in the WCHA standings. Women's college hockey scores: No. 2 Ohio State crushes No. 3 Wisconsin, 5-1, in Game 1 of two-game series No. 2 Ohio State had no issue taking down No. 3 Wisconsin women's hockey Friday night, beating the Badgers, 5-1. READ MORE Women's college hockey predictions: 10 candidates for the Patty Kazmaier Award With the end of the regular season right around the corner, here are 10 candidates for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award — college hockey's highest individual award. READ MORE USA women's hockey roster: Where the 2022 Olympics players went to college The 2022 USA women's ice hockey Olympic team won silver in Beijing. Let's take a look at where all the players went to college. READ MORE