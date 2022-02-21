Women's college hockey rankings: Minnesota stays at No. 1 in final Power 10 of the regular season

What a regular season.

The women's college hockey regular season did not disappoint. Weekend after weekend, college hockey fans were treated to great individual and team performances. The best part was the ever-changing rankings every week due to the amount of parity inside the top 10.

Let's dive into the final Power 10 of the regular season.

1. Minnesota (26-7-1) | Prev: 1

The Golden Gophers finished the regular season with a sweep of St. Thomas, earning a pair of 7-1 wins. Minnesota was scorching hot in their final 15 games, going 13-2-0 with big wins over then-No. 7 Minnesota Duluth, then-No. 2 Ohio State and a sweep of then-No. 1 Wisconsin. Senior Taylor Heise posted five points on the weekend, bringing her season-total to 60 — good for first in the nation.

BEIJING 2022: Here's where Team USA went to college

2. Ohio State (25-6-0) | Prev: 3

In the biggest series of the final weekend, Ohio State swept Wisconsin by scores of 5-1 and 2-1. Despite the close score in Game 2, Ohio State outshot Wisconsin, 45-23. Junior forward Kenzie Hauswirth entered the weekend with only one goal on the season. She potted three on the weekend, including the game-winner on Saturday. With the sweep, the Buckeyes proved they're the second-best team in the nation heading into the WCHA postseason and the national tournament.

3. Northeastern (27-4-2) | Prev: 5

The Huskies move up a bit in the final rankings of the regular season after earning a 2-1 win over UNH and then going 1-0-1 against UConn this past weekend. It's fitting that graduate student goalie Aerin Frankel ended the season with a 32-save shutout in the 5-0 win. Frankel finishes the regular season with the best goals against average (1.07) and save percentage (.956) in the country. She'll be must-watch in the national tournament.

4. Wisconsin (23-6-4) | Prev: 2

The Badgers had a tough weekend at Ohio State, dropping both games and getting outplayed. In Wisconsin's defense, they were only able to skate three forward lines. The star of the weekend for Wisconsin was backup goalie Cami Kronish. On Saturday, in just her third start of the season, she stopped 43 of 45 Ohio State shots in the 2-1 loss. Starter Kennedy Blair missed the game with an upper-body injury.

RIVARLY: Relive the weekend series between Wisconsin and Ohio State

5. Minnesota Duluth (22-9-1) | Prev: 4

The Bulldogs only move down a spot because I think the top four teams in college hockey are the four listed above. They faced St. Cloud State over the last week, going 2-0-1 against the Huskies. In the two wins, fifth-year Elizabeth Giguere and redshirt senior Naomi Rogge posted big weekends. Giguere had four assists, while Rogge registered two goals and a helper.

Also, how about senior McKenzie Hewett winning the game with nine seconds to play on Senior Day?

6. Colgate (26-7-1) | Prev: 7

Colgate moves up a spot after three big wins last week. The first was a 3-2 victory over Cornell, then a 2-1 win over then-No. 10 Clarkson. The Raiders finished off the weekend by beating St. Lawrence, 9-1. In the win over ranked Clarkson, Colgate got goals from senior Rosy Demers and sophomore Kalty Kaltounkova. Freshman goalie Hannah Murphy turned aside 39 of the 40 shots she faced.

7. Harvard (21-7-1) | Prev: 8

The Crimson ended their regular season with a 4-1 win over RPI and a 3-0 victory over Union. They got goals from sophomores Shannon Hollands and Courtney Hyland, senior Becca Gilmore, and first-year Taze Thompson in Game 1 and junior Kristin Della Rovere, senior Emma Buckles and senior Dominique Petrie in Game 2. Gilmore has put on an especially great season, potting 43 points in 29 games, which is good for first on her team and tied for 14th in the nation.

8. Yale (22-6-1) | Prev: 6

The Bulldogs fell to Quinnipiac, 4-1, on Friday, but finished strong with a 3-0 win at Princeton on Saturday. Sophomore Elle Hartje finished off a strong second season, posting a goal and an assist over the two games. She's been dynamite this year, leading her team in points with 44. That number ranks 13th in the nation. Her two-way skills, matched with her production, project her to be an even greater force in the coming years.

Hartje pads the lead with a great individual effort that nets her 14th of the year!!#ThisIsYale pic.twitter.com/XUqpGeNFTn — Yale Women’s Hockey (@YaleWHockey) February 19, 2022

9. Quinnipiac (23-8-3) | Prev: 9

The Bobcats earned a 4-0 win over RPI last Tuesday and then a strong 4-1 victory over then-No. 6 Yale. They finished off this past weekend with a 1-0 loss to Brown on Saturday. In the win over the Bulldogs, Quinnipiac got goals from Renee Saltness, Kendall Cooper, Jess Schryver and Olivia Mobley. They also got a great game out of goalie Corinne Schroeder, who stopped 38 of 39 shots en route to the win. Schroeder's save percentage of .946 is good for third in the nation, while her 1.43 GAA ranks sixth.

AWARD SZN: Check out the 10 best candidates for the 2022 Patty Kazmaier Award

10. Clarkson (22-9-3) | Prev: 10

Clarkson ended its season with a 2-1 loss to Colgate and a 3-1 loss to Cornell. Despite ending on two-straight losses, Clarkson is the No. 10 team in the nation. The Golden Knights rank ninth in the country in both goals for (104) and goals against (59). They'll face Quinnipiac in the ECAC quarterfinals this weekend.