👀 DI wrestling bracket

Men's hoops conference tourney action

🏀 Women's scores

DII swim & dive | Day 1 results

DIII women's ice hockey | First round results

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
icehockey-women-d3 flag

NCAA.org | March 6, 2022

NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey selections announced

2019 Championship Full Replay: Hamline vs. Plattsburgh State

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the ten teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship.  Of the ten teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship.  Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions. 

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus
New England Hockey Conference Elmira
New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury
Northeast Women’s Hockey League Plattsburgh State
United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth
Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Aurora

The three institutions selected from Pool C were Colby, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 9 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 12.  All tournament games will be played on campus sites.  First round games will be played at 7 p.m. local time. Quarterfinal round games will be played at 3 p.m. local time. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 12, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 18 and the third-place game and championship game March 19.  For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title.  The 2020 and 2021 championships were not contested.

5 takeaways from 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament bracket

Here are five takeaways from the 2022 NC women's ice hockey tournament bracket.
READ MORE

2022 National Collegiate women's ice hockey championship field announced

The 2022 NC women's ice hockey championship will be held on March 20 at the Pegula Ice Arena in Park, Pennsylvania.
READ MORE

5 dark horse teams to watch in the 2022 women's hockey national tournament

These are five teams flying just below the radar who have a great chance to make their mark in the 2022 women's hockey national championship tournament.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners