NCAA Division III women’s ice hockey selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS -- The NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Committee has announced the ten teams selected for the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship. Of the ten teams in the championship field, seven of the teams received automatic qualification berths as winners of their conference championship. Three institutions were selected from Pool C, which consists of institutions from automatic-qualifying conferences that were not the conference champion and independent institutions.

Conferences and teams receiving automatic qualification:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL Commonwealth Coast Conference Endicott Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Gustavus Adolphus New England Hockey Conference Elmira New England Small College Athletic Conference Middlebury Northeast Women’s Hockey League Plattsburgh State United Collegiate Hockey Conference Nazareth Women's Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Aurora

The three institutions selected from Pool C were Colby, University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and University of Wisconsin-River Falls.

Two first-round games will be played on March 9 and four quarterfinal games will be played on March 12. All tournament games will be played on campus sites. First round games will be played at 7 p.m. local time. Quarterfinal round games will be played at 3 p.m. local time. The host for the championship final will be confirmed Saturday night, March 12, after the conclusion of the quarterfinal games. The semifinals will take place at one of the four remaining institutions on March 18 and the third-place game and championship game March 19. For more information, including live webcasting of the semifinals, third-place game and final, visit ncaa.com.

In 2019, Plattsburgh State defeated Hamline 4-0 in Mendota Heights, Minnesota to win its seventh overall NCAA Division III Women’s Ice Hockey Championship title. The 2020 and 2021 championships were not contested.