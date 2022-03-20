UNBELIEVABLE: Gustavus Adolphus scores with 0.1 seconds left to tie Middlebury in national championship and force OT

Molly McHugh ties game with .1 of a second left in the national championship

With time winding down in the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey national championship, Middlebury looked to be doing just enough to hold onto its 2-1 lead against Gustavus Adolphus.

The clock kept ticking. Down to two seconds, one second, 0.5 seconds...

Then the puck popped out in front of the Middlebury net. With the horn about to sound, Gust. Adolphus' Molly McHugh slapped the loose puck into the net. It crossed the line with 0.1 seconds to play.

The initial call on the ice was a goal. After a lengthy review, the call stood — Gustavus Adolphus tied the national championship game with 0.1 seconds left.

Middlebury wins the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey championship

Middlebury went on to win the national championship game in overtime on a goal from Ellie Barney.