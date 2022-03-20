Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 20, 2022 UNBELIEVABLE: Gustavus Adolphus scores with 0.1 seconds left to tie Middlebury in national championship and force OT Molly McHugh ties game with .1 of a second left in the national championship Share With time winding down in the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey national championship, Middlebury looked to be doing just enough to hold onto its 2-1 lead against Gustavus Adolphus. The clock kept ticking. Down to two seconds, one second, 0.5 seconds... Then the puck popped out in front of the Middlebury net. With the horn about to sound, Gust. Adolphus' Molly McHugh slapped the loose puck into the net. It crossed the line with 0.1 seconds to play. Click here to view the full bracket The initial call on the ice was a goal. After a lengthy review, the call stood — Gustavus Adolphus tied the national championship game with 0.1 seconds left. Middlebury wins the 2022 DIII women's ice hockey championship Middlebury went on to win the national championship game in overtime on a goal from Ellie Barney. 3 storylines to watch in 2022 NC women's college hockey national championship Here are three storylines to watch in the 2022 NC women's national championship between Ohio State and Minnesota Duluth. READ MORE College hockey: 5 takeaways from the women's Frozen Four semifinals Here are the five biggest takeaways from the semifinals of the 2022 women's college hockey Frozen Four. READ MORE College hockey: 5 storylines to watch in 2022 women's Frozen Four Here are the five storylines to watch in the 2022 women's college hockey Frozen Four. READ MORE