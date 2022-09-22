Women's college hockey: No. 14 Penn State upsets No. 2 Wisconsin in season opener

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Tessa Janecke scored twice and added a late assist to give No. 14 Penn State its first victory over a top-five ranked team in program history, as the Nittany Lions defeated No. 2 Wisconsin, 4-1, Thursday night inside Pegula Ice Arena.

"Since last season, the players have worked incredibly hard on culture and what they want to accomplish this year," said head coach Jeff Kampersal. "Focus on core values, habits and championship evidence. It's not going to go perfectly for us all season, but this is a great start."

CHAMP HISTORY: Here's every NC women's hockey champion since 2001

How it happened

Wisconsin struck first as Casey O'Brien put one in the back of the net on a shorthanded rush beating goaltender Josie Bothun after a collision with a teammate caused the puck to slip under her pad with 14:17 left in the first period.

Penn State grabbed the equalizer at the 8:08 mark of the second period as Janecke sniped a shot from the right circle past the blocker of Badger netminder Cami Kronish and inside the far post.

The Nittany Lions weren't finished and secured the 2-1 lead just under three minutes later as senior Eleri MacKay found Kiara Zanon on the near post with a back door feed at the 11:57 mark for the eventual game-winning goal.

Janecke notched her second tally of the night after intercepting a clearing attempt from the far half wall and ripped a wrister past the blocker of Kronish during the power-play at 6:32 of the third period.

Julie Gough capped the scoring as she slotted home the empty netter on a breakaway after receiving a pass from Kendall Butze at 19:24 of the third.

Goaltending

Bothun stopped 27 shots including nine over five penalty kills to post a .964 save percentage and improve to 1-0-0 on the year.

Game notes and stats