No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey completes sweep of No. 4 Minnesota Duluth with comeback win

No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey scored two unanswered goals in the second half of the third period to come back and win 3-2 against No. 4 Minnesota Duluth to remain undefeated, completing the weekend sweep of the national championship rematch.

Junior defender Riley Brengman scored the go-ahead goal with 4:57 remaining in regulation with a wrist shot to the top left corner when graduate forward Emma Maltais found her coming in late as the trailer on a 3-on-2.

Senior forward Jennifer Gardner had a goal and an assist for the No. 1 Buckeyes (8-0-0, 8-0-0 WCHA), and graduate forward Paetyn Levis had two assists. Junior goaltender Amanda Thiele made 23 saves.

Graduate captain Gabbie Hughes had a goal and an assist for the No. 4 Bulldogs (6-2-0, 2-2-0 WCHA), while junior blue-liner Nina Jobst-Smith added two helpers. Senior forward Manon McMahon also scored, and graduate netminder Emma Soderberg made 34 saves.

McMahon opened the scoring with 12:05 to go in the first period when her wraparound chance banked in off a Buckeye defender after she won a foot race for the puck off the rush.

Rosenthal tied it 1-1 with less than five minutes to go in the first, parking herself at the far post and redirecting Sophie Jaques' pass from the point.

Hughes put Duluth ahead 2-1 early in the second period, getting a step on the OSU defense before finishing off a slick backhand-forehand move on a breakaway.

Gardner pulled the Buckeyes even just after the halfway point of the third when her seeing-eye wrister found a way through the traffic in front and in before Brengman scored the eventual game-winner a few moments later.

Minnesota Duluth went 0-for-3 on the power play, while Ohio State was 0-for-2.

The win marks three straight against the Bulldogs for the Buckeyes, going back to last year's national title game. All three games ended with a 3-2 score, including Friday night's series-opening win in overtime.

Ohio State will welcome No. 2 Minnesota to OSU Rink next weekend in a potential Frozen Four preview as both teams look to remain undefeated. For Duluth, they'll head home to face No. 5 Wisconsin in a conference matchup with the Badgers coming off a dominant sweep of Bemidji State.