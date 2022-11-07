St. Cloud State stuns No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey

St. Cloud State women's hockey upset No. 1 Minnesota, 4-1, in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Women's Face-off Classic in Andover, Minn., on Monday.

The Huskies, currently receiving votes in the USCHO poll, took just their fourth win ever against the Gophers, now holding a 4-101-3 record in the all-time series. The win also snaps a 23-game losing streak against Minnesota, going back to 2010.

SCSU's seniors came up big as captain Klára Hymlárová and forward Bailey Burton each had a goal and an assist for the Huskies (7-6-0, 5-6-0 WCHA), while forwards Allie Cornelius and Addi Scribner each scored. Junior goaltender Sanni Ahola made 34 saves.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest USCHO poll

Reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner Taylor Heise scored the loan goal for Minnesota (9-1-1, 9-1-1 WCHA) in the Gophers' first loss of the season. Sophomore netminder Skylar Vetter made just 15 stops.

The Huskies scored twice in the last half of the first period to take a 2-0 lead with Hymlárová opening the scoring with a one-timer in front before Scribner found a loose puck and capitalized with a sweet finish to double the lead with 41 seconds left in the frame.

There's no stop on this Huskies fight.



Addi Scribner battles to send it home for @SCSUHuskies_WHK and it pays off with a 2-0 lead! pic.twitter.com/Ylp9jR3i9f — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) November 8, 2022

Burton made it 3-0 just 23 seconds into the middle period with her first for SCSU since transferring from Providence , cashing in on another rebound in front as the Gophers struggled all night around their crease.

FROZEN FOUR: Way-too-early Frozen Four predictions

Heise cut it to 3-1 before the halfway point of the second, roofing a wrist shot short-side from the left face-off dot.

Cornelius potted a loose puck early in the third for the 4-1 final.

Minnesota was rolling, coming off a sweep of then-No. 5 Minnesota Duluth after taking four of six points at reigning national champion Ohio State. Meanwhile, St. Cloud is enjoying a run of its own, extending its winning streak to five games.

The Huskies will host the No. 7 Bulldogs this weekend, while the Gophers will have to regroup quickly as they face a high-flying No. 3 Wisconsin squad.