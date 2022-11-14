The college hockey careers of players in the Team USA and Canada Rivalry Series

The Rivalry Series between Team USA and Canada is back for the first since 2020.

The series began in the 2018-19 season, showcasing some of the world's best talent in one of hockey's greatest rivalries at a number of locations across the United States and Canada.

Due to the pandemic, this year's slate marks the first Rivalry Series action since Feb. 8, 2020, where the U.S. won 4-3 in overtime. Since the series debuted in February 2018, Team USA has eight wins to Canada's seven. The U.S. has won six of their eight in Canada, which holds an all-time record of 95-72-1 against the Americans. Nine of the last 16 games between these sides, dating back to 2020, have been decided in either overtime or by one goal.

WHAT TO KNOW: Click or tap here for 5 women's hockey storylines to watch this season

Team USA took Tuesday's game in a shootout. Here is the remaining Rivalry Series schedule for this year. NHL Network will broadcast each game:

Tuesday, Nov. 15 | Prospera Place, Kelowna, B.C. | USA won 4-3 (shootout)

10 p.m. ET Thursday, Nov. 17 | Sandman Centre, Kamloops, B.C.

7 p.m. ET Sunday, Nov. 20 | Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, Wash.

10 p.m. ET Thursday, Dec. 15 | The Dollar Loan Center, Henderson, Nev.

10 p.m. ET Monday, Dec. 19 | Crpyto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Calif.

This year's rosters feature a number of national team staples, as well as some newcomers looking to make a good impression. Here's a look at the collegiate careers of the players on this year's rosters:

Clarkson

Canada: Élizabeth Giguère | Forward, 2017-21 | 137 games: 99 goals, 134 assists – 233 points Loren Gabel | Forward, 2015-19 | 160 games: 116 goals, 97 assists, 213 points Jamie Lee Rattray | Forward, 2010-14 | 160 games: 116 goals, 97 assists – 213 points Renata Fast | Defense, 2012-16 | 144 games: 13 goals, 44 assists – 57 points Ella Shelton | Defense, 2016-20 | 153 games: 26 goals, 82 assists – 108 points Erin Ambrose | Defense, 2012-16 | 132 games: 33 goals, 104 assists – 137 points

USA: Savannah Harmon | Defense, 2014-18 | 160 games: 30 goals, 83 assists – 113 points Hailey Winn | Defense, 2021-Present | 51 games: 7 goals, 22 assists – 29 points



Clarkson has been spoiled with national team superstars over the years, most recently with Giguère and Winn. Giguère was consistently one of, if not the best player in the collegiate ranks throughout her time as a Golden Knight, winning the Patty Kazmaier in 2020, while finishing as a finalist two more times during her career at Clarkson. She won a national championship with the Golden Knights in 2018, along with Shelton, who also won in 2017. Between 2014, '17 and '18, each player on this list has won a national championship, aside from Winn, who is looking to take Clarkson, a consistent force in Division I, back to the top.

Wisconsin

Canada: Sarah Nurse | Forward, 2013-18 | 150 games: 76 goals, 61 assists – 137 points Emily Clark | Forward, 2014-19 | 147 games: 70 goals, 76 assists – 146 points Blayre Turnbull | Forward, 2011-15 | 143 games: 43 goals, 55 assists – 98 points Ann-Renée Desbiens | Goaltender, 2013-17 | 122 games: 0.89 GAA, .955 SV%, 55 SO; 99-14-9 Kristen Campbell | Goaltender, 2017-20 | 110 games: 1.35 GAA, .930 SV%, 28 SO; 90-13-7

USA: Hilary Knight | Forward, 2007-12 | 161 games: 143 goals, 119 assists – 262 points Abby Roque | Forward, 2015-20 | 155 games: 56 goals, 114 assists – 170 points



Wisconsin is another program that has not only had its share of individual stars over the years, but also plenty of team glory. Knight terrorized women's college hockey, racking up points and two national championships. It feels criminal that she never won a Patty Kaz, although she was a three-time finalist. The Badgers have also been spoiled in the goaltending department as Desbiens was flat-out dominant, winning the Patty Kaz in 2017 before Campbell was a finalist in 2018. Desbiens also holds the Division I records for the best career and single-season save percentage as well as career and single-season shutouts.

Ohio State

Canada: Emma Maltais | Forward, 2017-Present | 142 games: 56 goals, 116 assists – 172 points

USA: Riley Brengman | Defense, 2020-Present | 66 games: eight goals, 18 assists – 24 points Jincy Dunne | Defense, 2015-20 | 147 games: 17 goals, 82 assists – 99 points Gabby Rosenthal | Forward, 2018-Present | 135 games: 44 goals, 39 assists – 83 points Clair DeGeorge | Forward, 2021-22 | 38 games: 16 goals, 30 assists – 46 points



This season's roster is well represented among Buckeyes in the rivalry series, between Maltais, Brengman and Rosenthal. Each skater, except for Dunne, helped bring OSU its first national title last season. DeGeorge only played one season for Ohio State, transferring from Bemidji State, but came up big in last year's natty with a goal and an assist. This season, Maltais and Rosenthal continue to be the heartbeats of the forward group.

ROAD TO A CHAMPIONSHIP: How Ohio State won their first national title in 2022

Cornell

Canada: Brianne Jenner | Forward, 2010-15 | 129 games: 93 goals, 136 assists – 229 points Kristin O'Neill | Forward, 2016-20 | 125 games: 81 goals, 64 assists – 145 points Jaime Bourbonnais | Defense, 2016-20 | 127 games: 24 goals, 86 assists – 110 points Micah Zande-Hart | Defense, 2015-20 | 125 games: 17 goals, 70 assists – 87 points

USA: Rory Guliday | Defense, 2021-Present | 34 games: 8 goals, 18 assists – 26 points



The Big Red have churned out Canadian products, but now Gulliday could make a name for Team USA around the program. Each of Jenner, O'Neill, Bourbonnais and Zande-Hart took Cornell to at least one Frozen Four during their collegiate careers, but the Big Red could never quite break through. Jenner's 229 is second all-time in the program's record book, and O'Neill, who had a record 21 game-winning goals, is tenth. While the points might grab the headlines, Zande-Hart's defensive prowess can't be overlooked as her 225 blocked shots are the most in program history.

Minnesota

Canada: Sarah Potomak | Forward, 2015-20 | 145 games: 64 goals, 114 assists – 179 points

USA Hannah Brandt | Forward, 2012-16 | 158 games: 115 goals, 170 assists – 285 points Amanda Kessel | Forward, 2010-16 | 136 games: 108 goals, 140 assists – 248 points Kelly Pannek | Forward, 2014-19 | 157 games: 72 goals, 114 assists – 186 points Lee Stecklein | Defense, 2012-17 | 157 games: 20 goals, 73 assists – 93 points



Minnesota is another program to not only have a ton of individual success, but also plenty of national hardware. Aside from Potomak, who won in 2016, each skater listed above has at least two national championships to their name. Pannek has two, Brandt and Stecklein won three, and Kessel was on the roster for four titles. Brandt is the Golden Gopher's all-time leading scorer, and Kessel ranks second behind her. Potomak and Pannek are tied-sixth in career assists, while Stecklein finished her career with the seventh-most points and assists among blue-liners for Minnesota. Pannek also ranks in the top 10 for points.

Northeastern

USA: Kendall Coyne Schofield | Forward, 2011-16 | 133 games: 141 goals, 108 assists – 249 points Hayley Scamurra | Forward, 2013-17 | 123 games: 39 goals, 72 assists – 111 points Maureen Murphy | Forward, 2020-Present | 65 games: 44 goals, 49 assists – 93 points Aerin Frankel | Goaltender, 2017-22 | 139 games: 1.31 GAA, .949 SV%, 39 SO; 103-19-13



Northeastern has been a juggernaut in Hockey East for several years now, and it's not hard to see why, given the talent they've had on the roster consistently. Most recently, Murphy has blossomed into one of the nation's top goal-scorers, while Frankel was hands down the best goaltender in Division I for much of her career and in NU's history. She won the Patty Kaz in 2021 as well as the first of her back-to-back national Goaltender of the Year Awards. She and Murphy led the Huskies to their first two Frozen Fours in 2021 and 2022, as well as a Beanpot title in 2020. That's not mentioning all the Hockey East hardware. Meanwhile, Coyne Schofield holds the program's career and single-season records for goals and points.

Minnesota Duluth

Canada: Jocelyn Larocque | Defense, 2007-11 | 127 games: 19 goals, 86 assists – 105 points Élizabeth Giguère | Forward, 2021-22 | 40 games: 22 goals, 40 assists – 62 points

USA: Maddie Rooney | Goaltender, 2015-20 | 122 games: 2.27 GAA, .926 SV%, 13 SO; 59-46-15



FROZEN FOUR: Way-too-early Frozen Four predictions

Giguere may have only skated one year with Duluth as a fifth-year, but she was instrumental in the Bulldogs' run to the national title game last season. Speaking of runs in the tournament, Larocque helped UMD to two national championships in 2008 and 2010, making the tournament in each of her collegiate seasons. She ended her NCAA career as Duluth's all-time leading scorer among blue-liners. Meanwhile, Rooney was key in the U.S.'s gold medal in the 2018 Olympics, making 29 saves and stopping Canada's last two shooters in the shootout for Team USA's first gold since 1998. She became the second UMD player to win an Olympic gold medal while in college.

Boston College

USA: Alex Carpenter | Forward, 2011-16 | 150 games: 133 goals, 145 assists, 278 points Megan Keller | Defense, 2014-19 | 151 games: 45 goals, 113 assists, 158 points



BC may not be overly represented in this year's Rivalry Series, but both Carpenter and Keller are well-established stars for Team USA. Carpenter is the Eagles' all-time leader in goals, assists and points, while Keller ranks in the top 10 in points and assists, going down as the all-time leader in points among defenders. Each helped lead BC to a national championship appearance as well as multiple tournament appearances, Beanpot championships and Hockey East regular season and playoff titles. Carpenter had a goal and an assist, as well as a shootout goal in Tuesday's Rivalry Series opener.

Harvard

Canada: Emerance Maschmeyer | Goaltender, 2012-16 | 99 games: 1.65 GAA, .923 SV%, 17 SO; 59-29-10

USA: Becca Gilmore | Forward, 2017-22 | 122 games: 51 goals, 74 assists – 125 points



PATTY KAZ: Click or tap here for a way-too-early watchlist for the Patty Kazmaier Award

Gilmore and Maschmeyer each helped bring Harvard to at least one national tournament appearance during their careers with the Crimson. Maschmeyer made it to the national championship in 2015, where she made 29 saves in a loss to Minnesota. Each also claimed a Beanpot title during their collegiate careers, with Maschmeyer winning in 2015 and Gilmore helping Harvard win last season's tournament, scoring the game-winning goal late in regulation en route to earning tournament MVP. Maschmeyer also holds the most saves and the second-best GAA and save percentage in program history.

Boston University

Canada: Marie-Philip Poulin | Forward, 2010-15 | 111 games: 81 goals, 100 assists – 181 points



Before Poulin was known as 'Captain Canada,' arguably the greatest women's skater of all time, or perhaps the most clutch men's or women's player to ever live, she was racking up points at BU. She became a captain in just her second season on Comm. Ave., and led the team to four straight Hockey East titles, as well as two national championship appearances. A Patty Kaz top-three finalist in 2015, Poulin is third all-time for points at BU, and her 15 game-winning goals are second. She even scored late to force overtime in Tuesday's game. Clutch.

Minnesota State

USA: Kelsey King | Forward, 2019-Present | 104 GP: 34 goals, 46 assists – 80 points



King hasn't had the best start to her senior season for Minnesota State with two goals and one assist through 12 games after an 18-goal, 41-point campaign last season. The high-scoring forward has been a force since stepping foot on campus in Mankato, being named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team after a 22-point freshman season in 2019-20. During her career season last year, King set a program record with 162 shots on goal, and also had a four-goal and five-point game, both tying school records.

Lindenwood

USA: Nicole Hensley | Goaltender, 2012-16 | 123 games: 2.98 GAA, .921 SV%, 4 SO; 30-78-12



Hensley had strong numbers despite some lean seasons at Lindenwood. She set the Division I record for career saves with 4094 in 2016, and currently sits second all-time in that category. (Lindenwood was provisional in 2013, so Hensley is mentioned, but not officially ranked in the NCAA record book). She earned All-CHA First Team honors in 2014-15

Dartmouth

Canada: Laura Stacey | Forward, 2012-16 | 108 games: 31 goals, 56 assists – 87 points



RANKINGS: Check out the latest USCHO poll

Stacey became the 14th Big Green skater to suit up in the Olympics when she earned a silver medal with Canada in 2018. She was named to the ECAC All-Rookie team as a freshman, finishing as a top-three finalist for conference Rookie of the Year. A consistent producer in her four years with the Big Green, Stacey captained Dartmouth as a senior in 2015-16, earning All-Ivy first-team honors. Stacey went on to score the championship-winning goal for the Markham Thunder in the 2018 Clarkson Cup in the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL).

Princeton

Canada: Claire Thompson | Defense, 2016-20 | 129 games: 31 goals, 56 assists – 87 points



17' left, 3rd period | #6 Princeton 2, #10 Quinnipiac 0

TIGERS UP TWO!

Claire Thompson with the blast on the power play!

Watch the game here: https://t.co/fiT2Ed9EOb pic.twitter.com/YM3KRLgIuk — Princeton Women's Ice Hockey (@PWIH) March 1, 2020

During her junior and senior seasons with the Tigers, Thompson teamed up with rising Canadian star Sarah Fillier. Thompson anchored the Princeton defense, finishing with the fifth-most career points for a Princeton defender. She led the Tigers to two NCAA tournament appearances, as well as an ECAC title in 2020. Thompson also won Princeton's Patty Kazmaier Award that season, given to a senior member of the team who made the greatest contribution to the program and best exemplified loyalty, devotion, determination and perseverance.

North Dakota

Canada: Kristen Campbell | Goaltender, 2015-17 | 5 games: 2.37 GAA, .894 SV%; 1-3-0



Campbell may not have had the most dazzling numbers in a small sample size with the now-defunct Fighting Hawks women's hockey program, but she found a home in Wisconsin, performing among the nation's top goaltenders as an upperclassman. A Patty Kaz finalist in 2018, Campbell won a national title in 2019.

Colgate

Canada: Jessie Eldridge | Forward, 2015-19 | 153 games: 74 goals, 89 assists – 163 points



BUZZER BEATER!@ColgateWIH Jessie Eldridge scores with 10 seconds remaining in OT for the victory! pic.twitter.com/KSRwijuZHi — NCAA Ice Hockey (@NCAAIceHockey) October 21, 2017

Colgate is one of the most high-flying teams in a loaded ECAC right now, and Eldridge was key in laying that foundation. She leads the program record book in points and assists, and also has the record for most goals (30) and points (54) in a single season. Eldridge helped lead the Raiders to a national championship appearance in 2018, where they fell to conference foe Clarkson, 2-1 in overtime.

Bemidji State

USA: Clair DeGeorge | Forward, 2017-21 | 128 games: 28 goals, 51 assists – 79 points



HISTORY: Here's every NC women's hockey champion since 2001

DeGeorge played a huge role for Ohio State in their national championship run last season, but she was the heartbeat at Bemidji during her first four years in college. Her 79 points rank second all-time for the program, keeping the Beavers competitive in the WCHA gauntlet. This is DeGeorge's second go-around with the U.S. after putting up five assists in five games at the under-18 women's World Junior Championship in 2016-17.

Providence

USA: Maureen Murphy | Forward, 2017-20 | 84 games: 48 goals, 34 assists – 82 points



The magic of Maureen Murphy! She becomes the third player on her line to find the back of the net today with this snipe! Providence back up by 2 #GoFriars. pic.twitter.com/CkBliIWO7u — Providence W Hockey (@PCWHockey) December 8, 2018

Murphy was a proven goal-scorer with the Friars before taking off with Northeastern. She was an All-Hockey East rookie team selection in 2018 before earning second-team honors in the conference the following season. Murphy eventually transferred to NU, where she led the nation in goals with 30 in 2021-22, consistently finishing as a point-per-game player.