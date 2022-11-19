Minnesota ties Wisconsin women's hockey in wild Game 1

After wild finishes to the third period and overtime, No. 1 Minnesota women’s hockey tied No.3 Wisconsin 3-3 on the road on Saturday.

Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy scored the only goal of the shootout in the fourth round to give the Golden Gophers the extra point, putting a quick wrister top-right.

With the extra attacker on the ice, Badgers captain Britta Curl tied the game with 10.5 seconds remaining to send it to overtime after finding the loose puck in the slot.

Minnesota sophomore forward Peyton Hemp scored twice, and senior co-captain Grace Zumwinkle also scored for the Gophers (9-1-2, 10-0-2 WCHA). Sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter was sensational for Minnesota with 43 saves, including 19 in the third period and overtime.

Freshman forward Vivian Jungels had a goal and an assist for the Badgers (10-2-2, 7-2-3 WCHA), and fellow freshman forward Laila Edwards scored. Redshirt senior netminder Cami Kronish was just as good for Wisconsin to her credit with 41 saves with 20 coming in the third and overtime.

Jungels opened the scoring just before the midway point of the first period, beating Vetter with a shot over the blocker from the slot on a 3-on-2 rush. Graduate forward Jesse Compher nearly made it 2-0 moments later with a strong diving effort, but the goal was called back for goalie interference.

Hemp tied it 1-1 with a shorthanded goal with 4:05 to go in the first. Sophomore forward Abbey Murphy skated the puck in off the rush before Kronish saved her backhand shot, and the rebound bounced in off Hemp’s leg.

Edwards restored the Badgers’ lead, making it 2-1 just 2:11 into the second period with a quick wrist shot to the top right corner as she curled around the left circle.

Hemp got the equalizer again to make it 2-2 with 13:07 left in the period when she skated the puck into the zone down the right wing, and threw it towards the net where it found space between Kronish’s pad and the post.

Zumwinkle gave the Gophers their first lead of the game with just over three minutes left in the second. Co-captain Taylor Heise cut into the slot, getting a shot off as she fell, and Zumwinkle hustled to retrieve the loose puck behind the net, stuffing it inside the post before Kronish could get over.

Game 2 is set for tomorrow at La Bahn Arena in Madison. Puck drop is at 3 p.m.