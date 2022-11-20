No. 3 Wisconsin takes down No. 1 Minnesota women's hockey with big Game 2 win

Four different skaters found the back of the net, and No. 3 Wisconsin women’s hockey knocked off No. 1 Minnesota with a 4-1 win in a pivotal series finale on Saturday.

The win marks a 1-0-1 weekend for the Badgers, who took four of six possible points in a crucial WCHA series after the Golden Gophers took the extra conference point in Saturday’s 3-3 tie.

Graduate defender Nicole LaMantia, sophomore forward Sarah Wozniewicz, freshman forward Kirsten Simms and graduate forward Jesse Compher each scored for Wisconsin (11-2-1, 8-1-1 WCHA), while sophomore forward Lacey Eden had two assists.

Redshirt senior goaltender Cami Kronish made 26 saves in relief of redshirt sophomore Jane Gervais, who made two saves before leaving the game with injury early in the first period.

Senior co-captain Taylor Heise scored for Minnesota (9-2-2, 9-2-2 WCHA), and sophomore goaltender Skylar Vetter made 36 saves.

LaMantia opened the scoring with 5:09 left in the first period, when she skated the puck in from the point and went bar down with a quick release from the right face-off circle.

Heise tied it 1-1 just 2:03 later on the power play. The reigning Patty Kazmaier Award winner drove into the zone and cut into the slot, turning and firing a shot blocker-side after almost losing it.

Wozniewicz made it 2-1 on the rush, finishing a quick rush with a catch-and-release shot to the bottom left corner from the slot as a backchecker beared down on her.

2:02 into the third, Simms extended the lead to 3-1, chipping in the rebound after freshman forward Laila Edwards’ shot went wide. Vetter got a piece of the puck before it fluttered over the line. It was initially waived off, but video review confirmed the puck crossed over.

Compher added more insurance, making it 4-1 with a quick release to the top-right corner off a feed from Eden.

Each side went 1-for-3 on the power play.

Wisconsin will not play next week, but the following weekend, will travel to Bemidji State for a series with the Beavers on Dec. 2 and 3.

Minnesota will travel to Nevada this weekend for the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase with No. 6 Yale, No. 11 Penn State and Boston University. The Gophers will face the Nittany Lions in the first game on Friday with puck-drop set for 6 p.m.