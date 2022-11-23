No. 1 Ohio State cruises past No. 6 Colgate women's hockey with 6-2 win

Emma Maltais and Jennifer Gardiner each had a goal and two assists for No. 1 Ohio State women's hockey in a 6-2 win against No. 6 Colgate at OSU Rink on Wednesday.

The win marks an 1-0-1 series with the Raiders for the Buckeyes after a 4-4 tie in Tuesday’s Game 1.

Graduate defender Sophie Jaques had two goals, while forwards Peyton Levis and Jenna Buglioni each had a goal and an assist for OSU (13-1-2, 12-1-1 WCHA). Senior goaltender Raygan Kirk made 30 saves.

Senior captain Danielle Serdachny had a goal and an assist for Colgate (13-2-2, 4-1-0 ECAC), and senior forward Kaitlyn O’Donohoe scored. Goaltenders Kayla Osborne and Hannah Murphy combined for 22 saves.

FINAL STATS: Game 1 | Game 2

Jaques scored first with 7:54 to go in the first on the power play with a wrist shot from the right point.

Maltais made it 2-0 less than two minutes later with the first of two five-minute major power play goals for the Buckeyes when she walked in from the point and fired a slap shot. Just 26 seconds later, Buglioni made it 3-0 with a one-timer off a feed from Maltais.

Levis extended it to 4-0 with another OSU power play goal early in the second, and Gardiner made it 5-0 when she scored on a set face-off play seconds before the midway point of the period.

O’Donohoe finally got the Raiders on the board to cut it to 5-1, finishing a chance in front off a gorgeous saucer pass from Serdachny on the rush. 1:38 later, Serdachny made it 5-2, digging away at a rebound in the crease.

Jaques added more insurance for the Buckeyes late in the third, making it 6-2 with a wrist shot from the high slot off the rush.

Both teams struggled with staying out of the penalty box. Colgate failed to convert on five power play opportunities, but the Buckeyes went 4-for-8 on the advantage.

Ohio State will travel to Minnesota Duluth next weekend for a series with the No. 7 Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Colgate will visit Brown next Friday before a date at No. 5 Yale on Saturday.