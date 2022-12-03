No. 6 Colgate rolls by No. 3 Yale women's hockey in upset

Thanks to four straight goals in the second period, No. 6 Colgate handed rival No. 3 Yale its first loss of the season in a 5-3 upset on the road.

Five different skaters found the back of the net for the Raiders (15-2-1, 6-1-0 ECAC). Hannah Murphy made 29 saves.

Elle Hartje had a goal and two assists for Yale (8-1-1, 4-1-1 ECAC), who went winless on a weekend for the first time this season after tying No. 10 Cornell on Friday. Pia Dukaric made 26 saves.

Anna Bargman opened the scoring just 1:08 into the second. She forced a turnover in the offensive zone before taking a pass from Elle Hartje and firing a shot in from her knees.

The Raiders answered with 12:02 left in the period when Elyssa Biederman found Tanner Gates all alone cross-ice, and she put one home from the left circle to tie it 1-1.

Colgate took a 2-1 lead nearly five minutes later after Yale turned it over to Kaitlyn O’Donohoe, who walked in and deked Dukaric to score.

Biederman extended it to 3-1 with 2:58 to go in the period with a one-timer on a 3-on-2 rush, and Sammy Smigliani made it 4-1 on a breakaway 1:22 later after another Yale turnover to the middle of the ice.

Carina DiAntonio finally found an answer for Yale with 44 seconds left in the period, finishing a feed from Hartje in the slot to cut it to 4-2.

Kassy Betinol scored on an empty net with 1:37 left in regulation to make it 5-2.

Hartje scored on a pretty stutter-step move with six seconds left for the 5-3 final.